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NEWS

Woman injured by needle hidden in Citybus seat

NEWS
29 mins ago
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A 29-year-old woman was injured after being pricked by a sewing needle hidden in the seat of a Citybus route 7 bus on Thursday afternoon.

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The incident happened at around 2 pm when the woman was travelling on the upper deck of a route 7 bus bound for Shek Pai Wan.

Shortly after taking her seat, she felt a sharp pain in her buttock. She checked the seat and found a sewing needle lodged in it, before notifying the bus captain.

The bus captain stopped the bus at the HKU West Gate bus stop and called police.

The woman was taken to Queen Mary Hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries was not immediately known.

Police are investigating the case.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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