logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Public housing rents to rise 2.04pc from October

NEWS
6 mins ago

by

Rina Wang

logo
logo
logo

Public housing tenants will see a slight bump in their monthly expenses starting this October, though authorities assure the adjustment remains well below inflation and minimum wage increments.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Housing Authority’s Subsidised Housing Committee endorsed the adjustment for 2026, with individual increases ranging from HK$10 to HK$128 a month.

Committee chairman Stephen Cheung Yan-leung described the increase as “quite mild and acceptable,” noting that it remained below recent rises in inflation and the statutory minimum wage.

The adjustment is expected to generate an additional HK$540 million in annual rental income for the authority. However, Cheung said the increase might not be enough to cover rising estate management and maintenance costs.

Tenants facing financial hardship may apply under the Rent Assistance Scheme, which offers rent reductions based on applicants’ household income and circumstances.

Responding to questions about the mechanism used to calculate rent adjustments, Cheung said there were no plans to change the existing household income survey.

The authority randomly selects about 2,000 households each month to track changes in income. Well-off tenants and recipients of Comprehensive Social Security Assistance are excluded to prevent the figures from being distorted.

Cheung described the mechanism as “effective, representative and highly credible.”

Public housing rent

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Woman injured by needle hidden in Citybus seat
NEWS
29 mins ago
Woman jailed six years over false rape claim, $1m demanded
NEWS
1 hour ago
The four appellants (from left) Wan Pak-sze, Pong Chun-sze, Leung Fei-pang and Chan Sau-yip.
Convictions upheld for four police officers who framed street sleeper for drug possession
NEWS
1 hour ago
Wu Chi-wai posted an update on social media after completing his prison term.
Former Democratic Party chairman Wu Chi-wai enters Britain after border hold-up
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Potential Tropical Storm Noul may pass within 300km of HK this Sun
NEWS
2 hours ago
Airport Island cleared for fully driverless vehicle trials
NEWS
2 hours ago
(Online photo)
Monkey’s morning stroll delays Kwun Tong Line commute
NEWS
2 hours ago
Mainland man charged in daughter impersonation phone scam
NEWS
3 hours ago
Man beaten, robbed after confronting pair harassing female cycling companion in Tai Po
NEWS
3 hours ago
Enthusiasm at the Standard’s International School Fair 2026
(File Photo)
New tropical cyclone threatens HK this weekend as AI forecast models show divided paths
NEWS
21-07-2026 19:52 HKT
Hong Kong passport ranks 14th globally as Asia dominates travel index
NEWS
22-07-2026 14:29 HKT
$3,000 smoking fine divides construction workers
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.