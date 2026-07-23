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NEWS

Woman jailed six years over false rape claim, $1m demanded

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A British woman was sentenced to six years in prison in Hong Kong after falsely accusing a local banker of rape and attempting to extort more than HK$1 million from him.

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The defendant, Isabel Anonia Barbra Eudora Rose, met the banker while traveling in Thailand, where he later arranged her flight to Hong Kong and allowed her to stay at his residence.

The two dated and stayed in touch. She had earlier addressed him as "sugar daddy" and "my love." On January 31, 2024, she visited the banker at his home, where they kissed and touched. She removed her underwear, and he performed oral sex on her, but she refused intercourse, so he stopped and slept.

The next day, she accused him of forcing himself on her. He apologized and offered between 2,000 and 5,000 pounds for her expenses. She claimed he owed 10,000 pounds. He sent 5,000 pounds, but she said it was not enough.

She then claimed she had been assaulted, demanded 100,000 pounds (HK$1.05 million) and reported the alleged crime to police.

After the banker cooperated with police, she was arrested for blackmail. Prosecutors said she threatened the banker on February 2, 2024, and the following day filed a false report, leading to charges of blackmail and perverting the course of justice.

The case was heard at the District Court, where Judge Adriana Noelle Tse Ching described the defendant’s actions as “evil” and “cruel.” The judge said Rose showed no remorse and exploited the victim’s kindness, naivety and affection, noting she even deleted conversations to conceal the truth.

The court rejected defense arguments that her foreign nationality and medical issues should mitigate the sentence, stressing that Hong Kong’s correctional system provides English-language support and medical care.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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