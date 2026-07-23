logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Convictions upheld for four police officers who framed street sleeper for drug possession

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The four appellants (from left) Wan Pak-sze, Pong Chun-sze, Leung Fei-pang and Chan Sau-yip.
The four appellants (from left) Wan Pak-sze, Pong Chun-sze, Leung Fei-pang and Chan Sau-yip.

The Court of Appeal on Thursday rejected appeals by four police officers convicted of attempting to obstruct justice during an anti-drug operation targeting street sleepers in Sham Shui Po six years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The case involved eight officers accused of misconduct during operations at Tung Chau Street Park in February 2020. Six were convicted of attempting to pervert the course of justice and jailed for between 25 and 41 months, while two were acquitted.

The four appellants were Leung Fei-pang, Pong Chun-sze, Wan Pak-sze and Chan Sau-yip. All challenged their sentences, while Leung, Pong and Chan also sought to overturn their convictions.

The court heard the four defendants claimed that covering a CCTV camera was not intended to obstruct justice, but merely to prevent filming of officers' misconduct. Since the drug search itself involved no wrongdoing, they argued covering the camera did not affect the prosecution, and thus should not constitute perverting the course of justice.

High Court judges Derek Pang Wai-cheong, Keith Yeung Kar-hung, and Andrew Chan Hing-wai ruled that deliberately obscuring the CCTV for about 40 minutes had no purpose other than to hide potential police misconduct–a clear intent to pervert justice. 

The judges described their grounds of argument as "far-fetched and completely untenable," rejecting the officers' appeals.

The judges also rejected mitigation based on the officers’ previous good character and claims that some had acted under orders from superiors.

They said good character carried “negligible” weight in a serious case involving the fabrication of evidence against innocent people and damage to public confidence in the justice system.

The court said society expected police officers to prevent and investigate crime, but framing innocent people represented another form of wrongdoing that undermined the rule of law.

It upheld the original sentences, finding that the trial judge’s sentencing approach and adjustments for each officer’s level of culpability were reasonable. All applications for permission to appeal and the related appeals were dismissed.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Public housing rents to rise 2.04pc from October
NEWS
5 mins ago
Woman injured by needle hidden in Citybus seat
NEWS
28 mins ago
Woman jailed six years over false rape claim, $1m demanded
NEWS
1 hour ago
Wu Chi-wai posted an update on social media after completing his prison term.
Former Democratic Party chairman Wu Chi-wai enters Britain after border hold-up
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Potential Tropical Storm Noul may pass within 300km of HK this Sun
NEWS
2 hours ago
Airport Island cleared for fully driverless vehicle trials
NEWS
2 hours ago
(Online photo)
Monkey’s morning stroll delays Kwun Tong Line commute
NEWS
2 hours ago
Mainland man charged in daughter impersonation phone scam
NEWS
2 hours ago
Man beaten, robbed after confronting pair harassing female cycling companion in Tai Po
NEWS
3 hours ago
Enthusiasm at the Standard’s International School Fair 2026
(File Photo)
New tropical cyclone threatens HK this weekend as AI forecast models show divided paths
NEWS
21-07-2026 19:52 HKT
Hong Kong passport ranks 14th globally as Asia dominates travel index
NEWS
22-07-2026 14:29 HKT
$3,000 smoking fine divides construction workers
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.