Former Democratic Party chairman Wu Chi-wai enters Britain after border hold-up

Former Democratic Party chairman Wu Chi-wai has been allowed to enter Britain after reportedly being detained at London’s Heathrow Airport and initially told he could be deported back to Hong Kong within seven days.

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British newspaper The Times reported that Wu’s passport was confiscated after he arrived in the country intending to settle under the British National (Overseas) visa route. He was held by border officials over what was later described as an administrative problem with his paperwork.

The latest reports said Wu had subsequently been admitted to Britain and was no longer expected to be deported.

Wu holds BN(O) status. Eligible applicants may apply for a BN(O) visa from within Britain, including while visiting the country or after making an asylum claim, according to UK government guidance.

The British Home Office said it was aware of the case but did not routinely comment on individual immigration matters. It was understood that Border Force officials were working to resolve an administrative issue involving Wu’s documents.

Wu, 63, is a former lawmaker and former chairman of the now-disbanded Democratic Party.

He was among 45 former politicians and activists convicted of conspiracy to commit subversion over their involvement in an unofficial legislative primary election in 2020.

Wu was sentenced to four years and five months in prison and was released on June 30 after serving his full term.

