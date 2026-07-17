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NEWS

Awning fire in Yau Ma Tei back lane extinguished, no injuries

NEWS
13 mins ago
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A fire broke out at an awning in a back lane on Temple Street in Yau Ma Tei on Sunday night, but was quickly extinguished by firefighters with no injuries reported.

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The incident occurred around 10pm at 148 Temple Street. Firefighters arrived and deployed hoses to put out the blaze. No evacuation was required. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Yau Ma Tei fire no injuries

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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