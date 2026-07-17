Awning fire in Yau Ma Tei back lane extinguished, no injuries

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31 arrested in Yau Ma Tei raid on 4 illegal gambling dens
10-07-2026 03:51 HKT
3 arrested in Yau Ma Tei drug bust, $1.59m narcotics seized
26-06-2026 03:33 HKT
Electric unicycle fire in Tuen Mun estate injures two, 80 evacuated
10-06-2026 06:51 HKT
Car flips onto roof on Kwun Tong Bypass, driver climbs out unhurt
15-05-2026 07:18 HKT
Coach catches fire in Tuen Mun, no injuries
11-05-2026 00:47 HKT
Late-night fire at Hung Hom building triggers evacuation of 100 residents
15-04-2026 02:23 HKT
HK braces for heavy rain ahead of mid-week heat and potential storm
18-07-2026 14:30 HKT