logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Global cultures and digital transitions shine at the 36th Hong Kong Book Fair

NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

The 36th Hong Kong Book Fair has successfully bridged the gap between culture and tourism, drawing massive crowds with its annual theme, ‘Cultural Legacy | Joyful Journeys’.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The bustling event further cemented the city's status as a premier East-meets-West center for international arts and cultural exchange, highlighted by the highly successful debuts of the Emirates Publishers Association and digital reading giant Tomato Novel. 

Building publishing bridges with the UAE

As a key partner in the Belt and Road Initiative, the United Arab Emirates made its first appearance at the fair through the Emirates Publishers Association. 

Rashid Al Kous, the association's executive director and CEO of Menassah Distribution Company, noted that the event served as a vital platform for connecting Emirati publishers with industry peers in Hong Kong and across Asia. 

To facilitate these global connections, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council provided efficient business matching services, helping the association explore new markets and partnerships along the Belt and Road routes. 

The Emirati delegation reported excellent foot traffic and observed a deep local curiosity regarding UAE culture and literature. 

Encouraged by the opportunity to promote authentic Arabic culture, expand cooperation, and drive sales, the association is already planning to return next year with a significantly expanded presence and a richer lineup of literary offerings.

From screen to print: Reviving the charm of physical books

The book fair also spotlighted the evolving relationship between online reading trends and traditional publishing, with many popular e-books making a successful leap to physical print. 

Tomato Novel, a prominent digital reading platform owned by Douyin, participated in the event for the first time to sell physical copies of its online works. 

This digital-to-physical transition was warmly received by attendees. 

A visitor traveling from Zhejiang shared her pleasant surprise at finding tangible versions of the stories she usually consumes via e-books or audio formats. 

She noted that the lively fair environment successfully reignited an appreciation for printed books among digital-first readers and showcased the city's rich reading culture, prompting her to eagerly anticipate returning for next year's event.

Interactive journeys and AI souvenirs

Beyond traditional book sales, the "World of Art and Culture" zone offered attendees a unique exploration of global narratives under the theme of a literary journey. 

Designed with both local and global perspectives, the area featured highly popular interactive installations. 

A major highlight was a blind-box-style boarding pass activity that drew long queues throughout the event. 

A local participant praised the bustling atmosphere and the exhibition's seamless blend of education and culture, which helped visitors understand tourism stories from Hong Kong and around the world. 

She particularly enjoyed the interactive finale of the zone, where visitors were invited to sketch images inspired by their reading. 

These hand-drawn concepts were then processed by artificial intelligence to generate customized, printed boarding passes, providing attendees with a highly creative and memorable souvenir of their literary travels.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Motorcyclist arrested over carrying child on overloaded bike on Yuen Long Highway
NEWS
4 mins ago
Shau Kei Wan water supply expected to resume by 6am Mon following burst pipe
NEWS
8 mins ago
Night Recap - July 19, 2026
NEWS
15 mins ago
WKCD debuts cross-cultural 'Undercurrents' exhibition at historic Ma Wan site
NEWS
28 mins ago
Cheers with hot tea: World Cup final set to pour millions revenue into Hong Kong eateries
NEWS
38 mins ago
Government assures Wang Fuk Court residents they can retrieve belongings
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File Photo)
AI meets lottery: HK punters turn to chatbots for the $100m Mark Six jackpot
NEWS
2 hours ago
Audit report voted down at Wang Fuk Court owners’ meeting
NEWS
2 hours ago
Shau Kei Wan pipe leak traced, but no timetable for water resumption
NEWS
3 hours ago
Law Society and Macau lawyers deepen ties on GBA legal services
NEWS
3 hours ago
HK braces for heavy rain ahead of mid-week heat and potential storm
NEWS
18-07-2026 14:30 HKT
Tsuen Wan eatery faces landmark prosecution in crackdown on illegal dog entry
NEWS
18-07-2026 10:42 HKT
Water supply disruption hits Shau Kei Wan, restaurants forced to suspend operations
NEWS
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.