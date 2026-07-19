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NEWS

Water supply disruption hits Shau Kei Wan, restaurants forced to suspend operations

NEWS
4 hours ago
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Water supply was disrupted in parts of Shau Kei Wan on Sunday morning (Jul 19), affecting several residential buildings and forcing some restaurants in the area to suspend operations.

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The disruption began at around 5am, with residents reporting a loss of water supply in areas including Shau Kei Wan Main Street East, Sun Sing Street, Sai Wan Ho Street, Nam Hong Street and Oi Shun Road.

Affected buildings included Eastway Towers, Conwell Mansion and Tung Tao Court.

Several restaurants nearby were also affected, with some Chinese restaurants and eateries posting notices outside their shops informing customers they had temporarily closed due to the water shortage.

The Water Supplies Department (WSD) said it received reports of disrupted water supply in Shau Kei Wan on Sunday morning.

The department said staff were deployed to inspect water pipes and conduct leak detection works after receiving the reports. It also arranged at least five water wagons to provide temporary water supplies, while its newly established emergency water supply team distributed water bags and bottled water to residents in need.

The department said it was working closely with the Eastern District Office, district councilors and Care Teams to assist affected residents.

It added that it would identify the cause of the incident as soon as possible and carry out repair works, apologizing for the inconvenience caused.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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