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WKCD debuts cross-cultural 'Undercurrents' exhibition at historic Ma Wan site

NEWS
27 mins ago
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The West Kowloon Cultural District (WKCD) Authority has unveiled "Undercurrents," a new cross-cultural exhibition that marks the successful debut of its inaugural artist-in-residence program. Currently running through early August at the historic Ma Wan 1868 venue, the showcase highlights the creative synergy between local and international talents while cementing Hong Kong’s ongoing development as a global arts hub. 

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Bridging Hong Kong and the Czech Republic

The exhibition features over forty newly created artworks, the culmination of an intensive ten-week residency that brought together five Czech creators and six Hong Kong artists. 

Living and working side-by-side at Ma Wan 1868 starting in late May, this diverse group of emerging and established artists collaborated across a wide range of mediums, including painting, sculpture, contemporary ink, neon light, jewelry, and multimedia. 

The residency and resulting exhibition were organized in partnership with the Czech Republic's Chemistry Gallery and Hong Kong’s Art Memoh Limited, receiving additional backing from the local Czech Consulate General and a charitable donation from Mrs. Susanna Chan. 

Intersecting nature, history, and humanity

Co-curated by Petr Hájek and Joyce Wong, the exhibition draws heavy inspiration from the natural surroundings and rich cultural heritage of Ma Wan Island. 

The featured artworks dive deep into the evolving relationship between humanity and the environment, exploring pressing themes such as ecological balance, sustainability, and climate change. 

The venue itself adds profound layers of meaning to the exhibition. 

According to leadership at Sun Hung Kai Properties, which operates and sponsors the venue, Ma Wan 1868 has been meticulously transformed from a Qing Dynasty-era fishing village into a vibrant arts and culture center. 

This revitalization project provided an ideal historical and natural backdrop to foster meaningful dialogue between the visiting and local artists. 

Empowering the next generation of creatives

The artist-in-residence initiative serves as the first major pilot project under the WestK Academy, which launched in late 2025 to cultivate performing arts, visual arts, and museum professionals from Hong Kong, mainland China, and abroad. 

West Kowloon Cultural District Authority officials emphasized that this inaugural cohort represents a major milestone for the academy, demonstrating their core belief that cultural development thrives on experimentation and international collaboration. 

By providing a platform for artists to connect with the broader community and introducing fresh, collaborative works into the local ecosystem, the program aims to continually elevate Hong Kong's standing as a premier East-meets-West center for cultural exchange.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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