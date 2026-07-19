Night Recap - July 19, 2026

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Audit report voted down at Wang Fuk Court owners’ meeting

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Wang Fuk Court owners overwhelmingly rejected an audit report over translation and date discrepancies at a special meeting on Sunday, while some residents criticized arrangements that prevented them from raising questions directly.

A&E attendances fall 3.9pc after public hospital fee reform

Attendances at Hong Kong’s public accident and emergency departments fell 3.9 percent in the first half of the year following the introduction of new public hospital charges, while the number of patients receiving medical fee waivers increased sharply, the Hospital Authority said.

HK mediation body sets sights on space economy after settling first maritime dispute

The International Organization for Mediation is exploring the expansion of its services into emerging fields, including the space economy, after successfully resolving its first maritime dispute, Secretary-General Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah said.

Lawmakers head to Beijing for week-long national affairs study tour

All members of the Legislative Council departed for Beijing on Sunday morning for a week-long national affairs study and inspection tour, which LegCo President Starry Lee Wai-king said would give lawmakers firsthand insight into national policies and development.

Shau Kei Wan pipe leak traced, but no timetable for water resumption

Authorities have located the burst pipe that cut fresh water supplies to more than 10,000 households in Shau Kei Wan, but have yet to confirm when service will be restored.

Business Today

Singapore weighs fund managers' tax relief to compete with Hong Kong, FT reports

The Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) plans to reduce taxes levied on fund managers to enhance Singapore's competitiveness as a hub for financial institutions and attract talent, the Financial Times reported.

HK to sign gold cooperation MoU with Laos during Christopher Hui's Southeast Asian trip

Hong Kong will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on gold market cooperation with Laos, as part of Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu’s trip to Southeast Asian countries, the government said.

SHKP’s Garden Regency releases third price list offering 114 units

Sun Hung Kai Properties (0016) has released the third price list for Garden Regency in Yuen Long, after selling all 138 units in the first round of sales on Saturday.

DeepSeek to launch V4 model as early as Monday with novel peak-valley pricing

Mainland AI startup DeepSeek is expected to release a ‘fully-fledged’ V4 version as early as Monday, with the new version boasting performance approaching OpenAI's GPT-5.6 and introducing peak-valley billing for the first time.

World/China

Palestinians say Israeli settlers torch mosque, factory

Israeli settlers set fire overnight to a mosque in a village in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian official said Sunday, as an AFP journalist saw the structure's entrance scorched and Hebrew graffiti sprayed on its walls.

South Korea to expand use of won-denominated bonds for foreign investors

South Korea's finance ministry on Sunday said it plans to allow foreign financial institutions to borrow in won through temporary overdrafts and allow them to use won-denominated bonds as collateral in financial transactions.

Iran announces execution of two anti-govt protesters

Iran's judiciary announced that two men were hanged on Sunday over charges relating to anti-government protests that peaked in January, having begun a month earlier over economic grievances.