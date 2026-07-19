logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Night Recap - July 19, 2026

NEWS
15 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Audit report voted down at Wang Fuk Court owners’ meeting

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Wang Fuk Court owners overwhelmingly rejected an audit report over translation and date discrepancies at a special meeting on Sunday, while some residents criticized arrangements that prevented them from raising questions directly.

A&E attendances fall 3.9pc after public hospital fee reform

Attendances at Hong Kong’s public accident and emergency departments fell 3.9 percent in the first half of the year following the introduction of new public hospital charges, while the number of patients receiving medical fee waivers increased sharply, the Hospital Authority said.

HK mediation body sets sights on space economy after settling first maritime dispute

The International Organization for Mediation is exploring the expansion of its services into emerging fields, including the space economy, after successfully resolving its first maritime dispute, Secretary-General Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah said.

Lawmakers head to Beijing for week-long national affairs study tour

All members of the Legislative Council departed for Beijing on Sunday morning for a week-long national affairs study and inspection tour, which LegCo President Starry Lee Wai-king said would give lawmakers firsthand insight into national policies and development.

Shau Kei Wan pipe leak traced, but no timetable for water resumption

Authorities have located the burst pipe that cut fresh water supplies to more than 10,000 households in Shau Kei Wan, but have yet to confirm when service will be restored.

Business Today

Singapore weighs fund managers' tax relief to compete with Hong Kong, FT reports

The Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) plans to reduce taxes levied on fund managers to enhance Singapore's competitiveness as a hub for financial institutions and attract talent, the Financial Times reported.

HK to sign gold cooperation MoU with Laos during Christopher Hui's Southeast Asian trip

Hong Kong will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on gold market cooperation with Laos, as part of Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu’s trip to Southeast Asian countries, the government said.

SHKP’s Garden Regency releases third price list offering 114 units

Sun Hung Kai Properties (0016) has released the third price list for Garden Regency in Yuen Long, after selling all 138 units in the first round of sales on Saturday. 

DeepSeek to launch V4 model as early as Monday with novel peak-valley pricing

Mainland AI startup DeepSeek is expected to release a ‘fully-fledged’ V4 version as early as Monday, with the new version boasting performance approaching OpenAI's GPT-5.6 and introducing peak-valley billing for the first time.

World/China

Palestinians say Israeli settlers torch mosque, factory

Israeli settlers set fire overnight to a mosque in a village in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian official said Sunday, as an AFP journalist saw the structure's entrance scorched and Hebrew graffiti sprayed on its walls.

South Korea to expand use of won-denominated bonds for foreign investors

South Korea's finance ministry on Sunday said it plans to allow foreign financial institutions to borrow in won through temporary overdrafts and allow them to use won-denominated bonds as collateral in financial transactions.

Iran announces execution of two anti-govt protesters

Iran's judiciary announced that two men were hanged on Sunday over charges relating to anti-government protests that peaked in January, having begun a month earlier over economic grievances.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Motorcyclist arrested over carrying child on overloaded bike on Yuen Long Highway
NEWS
4 mins ago
Shau Kei Wan water supply expected to resume by 6am Mon following burst pipe
NEWS
8 mins ago
WKCD debuts cross-cultural 'Undercurrents' exhibition at historic Ma Wan site
NEWS
27 mins ago
Cheers with hot tea: World Cup final set to pour millions revenue into Hong Kong eateries
NEWS
38 mins ago
Government assures Wang Fuk Court residents they can retrieve belongings
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File Photo)
AI meets lottery: HK punters turn to chatbots for the $100m Mark Six jackpot
NEWS
2 hours ago
Audit report voted down at Wang Fuk Court owners’ meeting
NEWS
2 hours ago
Global cultures and digital transitions shine at the 36th Hong Kong Book Fair
NEWS
2 hours ago
Shau Kei Wan pipe leak traced, but no timetable for water resumption
NEWS
3 hours ago
Law Society and Macau lawyers deepen ties on GBA legal services
NEWS
3 hours ago
HK braces for heavy rain ahead of mid-week heat and potential storm
NEWS
18-07-2026 14:30 HKT
Tsuen Wan eatery faces landmark prosecution in crackdown on illegal dog entry
NEWS
18-07-2026 10:42 HKT
Water supply disruption hits Shau Kei Wan, restaurants forced to suspend operations
NEWS
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.