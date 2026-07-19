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NEWS

Government assures Wang Fuk Court residents they can retrieve belongings

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The government will coordinate with relevant departments to allow Wang Fuk Court residents to return to their flats and retrieve personal belongings in line with their relocation schedules, a spokesman said on Sunday.

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Authorities stressed that residents would not lose access to belongings left inside their flats after selling the properties to the government.

Drawing on experience from two previous rounds of access, the Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration is reviewing administrative procedures and planning the next phase of the operation.

The government said it would accommodate residents’ relocation schedules as far as practicable and arrange opportunities for owners to return to their flats.

Requests from residents seeking to retrieve additional belongings will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Further arrangements will depend on detailed assessments of building conditions, the safety of residents and staff, and the availability of manpower and logistical support.

The spokesman also said all eligible owners would receive a flat-rate rental subsidy totaling HK$300,000 over two years.

The subsidy will be provided regardless of the long-term housing option selected, including whether owners successfully purchase a replacement flat or choose not to take part in the government’s resettlement schemes.

For owners participating in the special sales exercise, the subsidy will continue until three months after the assignment date of their new property.

Any rental subsidies already paid before that point will not need to be repaid.

Wang Fuk Court

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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