Cheers with hot tea: World Cup final set to pour millions revenue into Hong Kong eateries

The World Cup final between Argentina and Spain is serving up a feast for Hong Kong's catering industry, with HK$500 million in revenue expected and venues reporting near-full bookings amid the city-wide football fever.

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Despite the early-morning kick-offs caused by the time zone difference, eateries are reporting growing enthusiasm as the tournament has advanced through its knockout stages.

Among them is dim sum restaurant, Lin Heung Lau, where its design and marketing director Wong Chi-yin recounted the snaking lines for last week’s England-Norway match.

To accommodate the growing number of football fans, Wong noted the tea house has since introduced a reservation system starting from the semi-finals, where nearly all 100 tables were booked for the final at its Sheung Wan outlet.

Individual seats are priced at HK$368, including four dim sum items and two cans each of soft drinks and beer, which represents 80 percent occupancy for the final, he added.

For those looking for a group viewing, VIP eight-seat tables at HK$3,888, including 16 dim sum items, dishes, and dessert, plus 16 cans each of soft drinks and beer, which were 90 percent booked.

With the timing of many matches coinciding with Hong Kong's morning tea session, Wong noted that a younger crowd and tourists were attracted by the emerging trend of watching football over dim sum.

To enhance the viewing experience, he said the Sheung Wan outlet has installed four 65- to 70-inch televisions alongside one massive screen, totaling five displays to ensure fans catch every goal.

Bar trade thrive under time zone challenge

As half of the matches fell outside typical bar hours, Bar & Club Association chairman Chin Chun-wing said the tournament is expected to generate HK$300-400 million, slightly lower than the HK$500-600 million in the previous World Cup.

Chin explained that lower broadcasting fees this year allow bars to recover their licensing costs in just one night, provided they have 100 customers spending HK$300 each.

He reported that reservation rates reached around 60 to 70 percent during the semi-finals and have steadily climbed to 80 percent for the final, with prime bar locations fully packed.

Despite lower overall revenue than the previous World Cup, he said business grew 20 to 30 percent this year, offsetting the usual exam-season slump in June.

With summer holidays beginning in July, Chin expects continued strong patronage from local university students and returning overseas graduates.

Crowds for mall screening

Notably, shopping malls are also cashing in on the football fever. Simon Wong Ka-wo, president of the Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants and Related Trades, projected a total revenue boost of around HK$500 million, driven by public screenings hosted at roughly 100 restaurants and 10 shopping malls since late June.

"Although it's only attributed a small share of the industry's monthly HK$9 billion turnover, it's still good news for the industry," he said.

Wong said many fans had initially skipped early-round matches due to work commitments, particularly as staying up late and showing up tired at work would not leave a positive impression, especially amid a weak economy.

However, he has observed a significant shift in momentum, with increasingly larger crowds of fans turning out at malls, cafes, and bars as the tournament progressed from the quarter-finals onward.