Shau Kei Wan water supply expected to resume by 6am Mon following burst pipe

Fresh water supply to Shau Kei Wan is expected to be fully restored by 6am on Monday as authorities carry out emergency repairs on a newly located burst pipe, according to the Water Supplies Department (WSD) on Sunday.

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The department confirmed that the leak was traced to an underground junction beneath the local tram tracks, causing disruptions for more than 10,000 households in the neighborhood.

Widespread water outages were reported at Tung Yuk Court, Yiu Tung Estate, Ming Wah Building, Perfect Mount Gardens, and various buildings along Ngoi Man Street, Factory Street, Kam Wa Street, Shau Kei Wan Main Street East, Shau Kei Wan Road, and Sai Wan Ho Street.

Emergency water supplies deployed

The department apologized for the disruption and arranged emergency supplies for residents and businesses, including at least 13 water trucks, 100 water tanks, 1,000 water bags and about 10,000 bottles of drinking water.

Water trucks are currently stationed at Kung Ngam Road next to Ming Wah Building, Shau Kei Wan Zone Substation, Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, Kam Wa Street next to Kam Wah Building, and Perfect Mount Gardens.

Meanwhile, water tanks have been placed at Shau Kei Wan Zone Substation, Shau Kei Wan Main Street East, Ming Wah Building, Yiu Fai House, Yiu Cheung House, and Kam Wa Street.

Tracking the hidden leak

Director of Water Supplies Roger Wong Yan-lok attributed the incident to the aging of a cast-iron pipe, saying the material could become brittle after prolonged use without showing visible signs of deterioration.

He added that the department has been actively replacing aging water mains as part of an ongoing, city-wide pipe rehabilitation program.

The department’s chief engineer Lin Tang-tai said locating the leak had been difficult because no water had surfaced. The leaking water was believed to have flowed through underground drains and discharged into the sea.

The department used robotic equipment, sonar technology and water-pressure tests to pinpoint the burst beneath the tram tracks.

Traffic diversions and ongoing support

Temporary traffic diversions have been implemented in close coordination with the police to facilitate the ongoing excavation and repair works safely.

The outage affected both sides of Shau Kei Wan, including the lower blocks of Yiu Tung Estate and nearby buildings. Lin said the affected area could change as repairs progressed, with updates to be published on the department’s website.

He ruled out nearby construction work as the cause of the incident and said he was confident residents would not remain without water throughout the night, although no firm restoration time was given.

The department stated it will continue to closely monitor local water pressure and coordinate with the Home Affairs Department, district care teams, and the police to provide ongoing assistance to affected.