Law Society and Macau lawyers deepen ties on GBA legal services

The Law Society of Hong Kong received a 39-member delegation from the Macau Lawyers Association last Friday for discussions on professional development, regulatory frameworks, legal training and cross-border services.

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Led by Macau Lawyers Association president Vong Hin-fai, the delegation met Law Society president Roden Tong Man-lung, vice-president Careen Wong Hau-yan and council members Jimmy Chan Kwok-ho, Justin Yuen Hoi-ying and Eric Woo Hing-yip.

During the meeting, the Law Society outlined recent developments in Hong Kong’s legal profession and its statutory role in maintaining professional standards, protecting the public interest and promoting the development of legal services.

The two sides exchanged views on governance structures, committee systems, professional regulation and disciplinary procedures, while sharing their experience in upholding professional ethics and maintaining public confidence.

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The Macau delegation showed particular interest in Hong Kong’s Professional Indemnity Scheme. Law Society representatives explained how the scheme operates and its role in protecting clients, strengthening public trust and supporting the stability of legal practice.

The discussion also covered risk management, professional liability protection and the sustainable development of legal services across different jurisdictions.

On legal education and talent development, the Law Society introduced its continuing professional development framework, risk management training and Overseas Lawyers Qualification Examination.

The two sides also discussed ways to maintain professional standards as legal services become increasingly international.

The Law Society outlined the work of its Common Law Centre, which collaborates with mainland universities and professional bodies to promote common law education through training courses and exchange programs.

Both sides agreed that knowledge sharing and talent development were important to advancing regional legal cooperation.

The meeting also covered legal services in the Greater Bay Area, cross-border collaboration and emerging opportunities and challenges facing the profession.

The two organizations recognized the value of strengthening communication and mutual understanding between the legal sectors in Hong Kong and Macau.

The Law Society said it looked forward to maintaining close ties with the Macau Lawyers Association, advancing the legal profession and contributing to the rule of law in the Greater Bay Area.