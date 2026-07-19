logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

A&E attendances fall 3.9pc after public hospital fee reform

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Attendances at Hong Kong’s public accident and emergency departments fell 3.9 percent in the first half of the year following the introduction of new public hospital charges, while the number of patients receiving medical fee waivers increased sharply, the Hospital Authority said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The city’s 18 public A&E departments recorded 913,248 attendances in the first six months of 2026, down 3.9 percent from the same period last year.

The authority said targets for prioritizing Category I, or critical, and Category II, or emergency, patients were fully met.

The proportion of Category III, or urgent, patients treated within 30 minutes rose from 81.4 percent to 88.5 percent, while their average waiting time fell from 23 minutes to 20 minutes.

Attendances by semi-urgent and non-urgent patients declined by about 10 percent overall, with non-urgent cases falling by around 20 percent.

The authority also reported fewer missed appointments for non-urgent radiology services following the introduction of an advance-payment requirement in mid-April. Patients are required to settle the fee at least 14 days before their scheduled appointment.

Between April and June, missed appointments for computed tomography scans fell by around 28 percent from a year earlier. The corresponding declines for magnetic resonance imaging and ultrasound scans were about 40 percent and 35 percent, respectively.

The improvement is expected to free up around 6,000 CT, 2,500 MRI and 9,000 ultrasound appointment slots each year.

Demand for medications prescribed on an as-needed basis had also fallen by about 12 percent as of the end of June, the authority said.

Meanwhile, 289,799 applications for medical fee waivers were received by June 30, of which 264,087 were approved. The approval rate exceeded 90 percent, while the number of applications was nearly 19 times the annual volume recorded before the reform.

After excluding patients who would have qualified for assistance under both the old and new arrangements, about 90,000 patient visits were covered by the expanded waiver mechanism during the first half of the year. The vast majority received treatment free of charge.

Under the HK$10,000 annual medical fee cap, 10,595 patients had their applications approved by the end of June. They will not be required to pay further eligible public medical expenses for the remainder of the financial year.

An authority spokesman said the figures indicated that the reform was moving in the right direction and had produced initial results. The authority is reviewing the first phase before proceeding with the next stage of the overhaul.

The authority has also added 16 drugs to its Drug Formulary over the past six months, including seven targeted therapies for cancer.

Six of the newly listed treatments have been classified as Special Drugs, meaning eligible patients are required to pay only the standard fee of HK$20 every four weeks.

During the same period, the Samaritan Fund expanded its subsidies to cover 17 newly introduced drugs, medical devices or broadened clinical indications, including 10 cancer treatments.

Coverage will be further extended this month to another 10 newly added drugs or expanded clinical indications, as well as 26 self-financed medical devices.

public hospital fee reform

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HKTB launches 'Only in Hong Kong' to showcase its unique soul
NEWS
48 mins ago
(File photo)
No plan to suspend dog-friendly dining scheme despite backlash, Tse says
NEWS
1 hour ago
DSE candidate arrested over alleged online bomb threat
NEWS
2 hours ago
Enhanced AI support program for SMEs to launch this year: Paul Chan
NEWS
2 hours ago
HK mediation body sets sights on space economy after settling first maritime dispute
NEWS
2 hours ago
Lawmakers head to Beijing for week-long national affairs study tour
NEWS
3 hours ago
Water supply disruption hits Shau Kei Wan, restaurants forced to suspend operations
NEWS
4 hours ago
Hong Kong Jockey Club and Guangzhou ink landmark Greater Bay Area development pact
NEWS
16 hours ago
Mastering clay: Contemporary zisha pottery exhibition opens at CUHK Art Museum
NEWS
18 hours ago
(Photo from AP)
HK police officer among five injured in Hokkaido train-car collision
NEWS
18 hours ago
HK braces for heavy rain ahead of mid-week heat and potential storm
NEWS
18-07-2026 14:30 HKT
Tsuen Wan eatery faces landmark prosecution in crackdown on illegal dog entry
NEWS
18-07-2026 10:42 HKT
Customs seizes over half a million dollars' worth of endangered reptiles at airport
NEWS
18-07-2026 13:32 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.