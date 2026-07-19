Audit report voted down at Wang Fuk Court owners’ meeting

Wang Fuk Court owners overwhelmingly rejected an audit report over translation and date discrepancies at a special meeting on Sunday, while some residents criticized arrangements that prevented them from raising questions directly.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hop On Management Company Limited, the appointed administrator of the estate’s owners’ corporation, held the meeting at 11am simultaneously across four venues in Tai Po, Kai Tak, Aberdeen and Tin Shui Wai.

The nine agenda items included updates on the handover from the previous owners’ corporation, refunds from the maintenance fund to owners, and the latest developments concerning engineering and property insurance policies.

The fourth agenda item, which sought approval of an audit report covering January 1 to December 31, 2025, was voted down, with 79.89 percent of participating owners and proxies opposing it.

Chan, a resident of Wang Kin House, said there were discrepancies between the Chinese and English versions of the report, including mistranslations and conflicting dates. One version referred to January, while the other stated December.

Hop On said it had taken over the documents only after the fatal fire and that the report had been prepared by property manager ISS EastPoint Properties Limited.

Chan rejected the explanation, questioning how an administrator supported by numerous professionals could have overlooked such “low-level mistakes” and still expected owners to approve the report.

He said he deliberately cast an invalid ballot in protest and left the venue before the results were announced.

Chan also criticized government representatives who had testified at public hearings, saying they had denied responsibility and shifted blame to contractors. He hoped the relevant departments and officials would be held strictly accountable after the independent committee released its final report.

Meanwhile, Lo, a resident who has lived at the estate for 40 years, arrived at 10am without realizing that advance registration was required. He was directed to a designated viewing area at the Tai Po Community Centre, where the meeting was broadcast via livestream.

Lo stayed to learn about the maintenance fund refund arrangements but left at 11.40am after discovering that owners in the viewing area were not allowed to ask questions directly.

He described the arrangement as completely unacceptable and said he would not attend similar meetings again.