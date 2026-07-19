logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Audit report voted down at Wang Fuk Court owners’ meeting

NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

Wang Fuk Court owners overwhelmingly rejected an audit report over translation and date discrepancies at a special meeting on Sunday, while some residents criticized arrangements that prevented them from raising questions directly.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hop On Management Company Limited, the appointed administrator of the estate’s owners’ corporation, held the meeting at 11am simultaneously across four venues in Tai Po, Kai Tak, Aberdeen and Tin Shui Wai.

The nine agenda items included updates on the handover from the previous owners’ corporation, refunds from the maintenance fund to owners, and the latest developments concerning engineering and property insurance policies.

The fourth agenda item, which sought approval of an audit report covering January 1 to December 31, 2025, was voted down, with 79.89 percent of participating owners and proxies opposing it.

Chan, a resident of Wang Kin House, said there were discrepancies between the Chinese and English versions of the report, including mistranslations and conflicting dates. One version referred to January, while the other stated December.

Hop On said it had taken over the documents only after the fatal fire and that the report had been prepared by property manager ISS EastPoint Properties Limited.

Chan rejected the explanation, questioning how an administrator supported by numerous professionals could have overlooked such “low-level mistakes” and still expected owners to approve the report.

He said he deliberately cast an invalid ballot in protest and left the venue before the results were announced.

Chan also criticized government representatives who had testified at public hearings, saying they had denied responsibility and shifted blame to contractors. He hoped the relevant departments and officials would be held strictly accountable after the independent committee released its final report.

Meanwhile, Lo, a resident who has lived at the estate for 40 years, arrived at 10am without realizing that advance registration was required. He was directed to a designated viewing area at the Tai Po Community Centre, where the meeting was broadcast via livestream.

Lo stayed to learn about the maintenance fund refund arrangements but left at 11.40am after discovering that owners in the viewing area were not allowed to ask questions directly.

He described the arrangement as completely unacceptable and said he would not attend similar meetings again.

Wang Fuk Court

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Government assures Wang Fuk Court residents they can retrieve belongings
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File Photo)
Govt enhances rent subsidy scheme for Wang Fuk Court fire victims
NEWS
17-07-2026 15:44 HKT
(File photo)
Govt rejects sole blame for deadly Wang Fuk Court fire
NEWS
16-07-2026 16:26 HKT
Owners’ committee faults delayed government action in Wang Fuk Court fire hearing
NEWS
15-07-2026 14:27 HKT
Unprecedented four-venue owners' meeting scheduled for Wang Fuk Court residents
NEWS
04-07-2026 19:37 HKT
Final round of Wang Fuk Court fire inquiry hearings to be held from July 15 to 17
NEWS
02-07-2026 14:19 HKT
Hop On strives to convene owners' meeting in July; 80 pc of Wang Chi House owners have agreed to sell
NEWS
30-06-2026 21:18 HKT
(File photo)
Wang Fuk Court buyout offer letters surpasses 80pc return rate
NEWS
29-06-2026 17:35 HKT
Wang Fuk Court blaze deemed a 'systemic failure' driven by architectural flaws and regulatory loopholes
NEWS
25-06-2026 19:32 HKT
Richard Yuen Kwok-kit
Non-fire-rated scaffolding mesh 'fuels' deadly Wang Fuk Court fire, inquiry hears
NEWS
24-06-2026 15:07 HKT
HK braces for heavy rain ahead of mid-week heat and potential storm
NEWS
18-07-2026 14:30 HKT
Tsuen Wan eatery faces landmark prosecution in crackdown on illegal dog entry
NEWS
18-07-2026 10:42 HKT
Water supply disruption hits Shau Kei Wan, restaurants forced to suspend operations
NEWS
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.