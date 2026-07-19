Shau Kei Wan pipe leak traced, but no timetable for water resumption

Authorities have located the burst pipe that cut fresh water supplies to more than 10,000 households in Shau Kei Wan, but have yet to confirm when service will be restored.

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The Water Supplies Department said the leak was traced to a junction beneath the tram tracks, where excavation and repair work was underway on Sunday.

Water outages were reported at Tung Yuk Court, Yiu Tung Estate, Ming Wah Dai Ha, Perfect Mount Gardens and buildings along Ngoi Man Street, Factory Street, Kam Wa Street, Shau Kei Wan Main Street East, Shau Kei Wan Road and Sai Wan Ho Street.

The department apologized for the disruption and arranged emergency supplies for residents and businesses, including at least 12 water trucks, 100 water tanks, 1,000 water bags and about 10,000 bottles of drinking water.

Director of Water Supplies Roger Wong Yan-lok attributed the incident to the aging of a cast-iron pipe, saying the material could become brittle after prolonged use without showing visible signs of deterioration.

He said the department had been gradually replacing aging water mains under an ongoing pipe replacement program.

The department’s chief engineer Lin Tang-tai said locating the leak had been difficult because no water had surfaced. The leaking water was believed to have flowed through underground drains and discharged into the sea.

The department used robotic equipment, sonar technology and water-pressure tests to pinpoint the burst beneath the tram tracks.

Temporary traffic diversions were introduced in coordination with police while excavation and repair work continued.

The outage affected both sides of Shau Kei Wan, including the lower blocks of Yiu Tung Estate and nearby buildings. Lin said the affected area could change as repairs progressed, with updates to be published on the department’s website.

He ruled out nearby construction work as the cause of the incident and said he was confident residents would not remain without water throughout the night, although no firm restoration time was given.

The department will continue monitoring water pressure and coordinating with the Home Affairs Department, district care teams and police to assist affected residents.