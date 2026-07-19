DSE candidate arrested over alleged online bomb threat

A 19-year-old DSE candidate has been arrested for allegedly posting a bomb threat on Instagram, claiming explosives had been placed at the Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority’s Lai King Assessment Centre in Kwai Chung.

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Police discovered the post during an online patrol last Friday (Jul 17) and sent officers to search the area, but no suspicious items were found.

The Kwai Tsing district crime investigation team later identified the suspect and arrested the woman in Wong Tai Sin on Saturday (Jul 18).

The woman reportedly told police she had only made the post as a joke and had no intention of planting a bomb. She was detained for investigation on suspicion of making a bomb hoax.