logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

DSE candidate arrested over alleged online bomb threat

NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

A 19-year-old DSE candidate has been arrested for allegedly posting a bomb threat on Instagram, claiming explosives had been placed at the Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority’s Lai King Assessment Centre in Kwai Chung.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police discovered the post during an online patrol last Friday (Jul 17) and sent officers to search the area, but no suspicious items were found.

The Kwai Tsing district crime investigation team later identified the suspect and arrested the woman in Wong Tai Sin on Saturday (Jul 18).

The woman reportedly told police she had only made the post as a joke and had no intention of planting a bomb. She was detained for investigation on suspicion of making a bomb hoax.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HKTB launches 'Only in Hong Kong' to showcase its unique soul
NEWS
48 mins ago
A&E attendances fall 3.9pc after public hospital fee reform
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
No plan to suspend dog-friendly dining scheme despite backlash, Tse says
NEWS
1 hour ago
Enhanced AI support program for SMEs to launch this year: Paul Chan
NEWS
2 hours ago
HK mediation body sets sights on space economy after settling first maritime dispute
NEWS
2 hours ago
Lawmakers head to Beijing for week-long national affairs study tour
NEWS
3 hours ago
Water supply disruption hits Shau Kei Wan, restaurants forced to suspend operations
NEWS
4 hours ago
Hong Kong Jockey Club and Guangzhou ink landmark Greater Bay Area development pact
NEWS
16 hours ago
Mastering clay: Contemporary zisha pottery exhibition opens at CUHK Art Museum
NEWS
18 hours ago
(Photo from AP)
HK police officer among five injured in Hokkaido train-car collision
NEWS
18 hours ago
HK braces for heavy rain ahead of mid-week heat and potential storm
NEWS
18-07-2026 14:30 HKT
Tsuen Wan eatery faces landmark prosecution in crackdown on illegal dog entry
NEWS
18-07-2026 10:42 HKT
Customs seizes over half a million dollars' worth of endangered reptiles at airport
NEWS
18-07-2026 13:32 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.