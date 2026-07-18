Tsuen Wan eatery faces landmark prosecution in crackdown on illegal dog entry

Hong Kong's food hygiene authorities have launched their first prosecution against an unapproved restaurant in Tsuen Wan for allowing dogs inside, marking a strict escalation in a citywide enforcement campaign.

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Following the recent introduction of a policy that permits dogs in specifically approved dining establishments, the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department has been actively inspecting venues to root out unauthorized operators.

The department announced on Friday that a dedicated enforcement team discovered dogs inside a non-permitted Tsuen Wan restaurant during an inspection on Thursday, prompting immediate legal action against the establishment's licensee.

This prosecution is part of a week-long targeted enforcement operation that began on July 14. Officials reported that prior to this incident, inspectors had visited more than seven hundred unapproved restaurants across various districts and issued ten verbal warnings.

Under current food business regulations, bringing a dog into an eatery without official permission from the department is strictly prohibited.

Authorities warned that both restaurant operators and dog owners are legally responsible for compliance. Anyone caught violating the rules faces severe penalties, including a maximum fine of ten thousand dollars, up to three months in prison, and an additional daily fine.

While cracking down on unapproved venues, the department is also closely monitoring legally permitted dog-friendly restaurants to ensure they meet stringent safety and hygiene standards.

Inspectors have conducted roughly seven and a half thousand visits to approved locations.

During these checks, two approved establishments in Kowloon City and Tsuen Wan received warning letters for violating safety protocols related to cooking or heating food directly on dining tables.

Health officials emphasized that the rigorous regulations placed on permitted venues are designed to protect both patrons and animals.

They noted that unauthorized venues lack the necessary hygiene safeguards and illegally deprive diners of their right to choose a designated dog-free environment.

Although the first month of the new dog-friendly policy is considered an adaptation period, authorities made it clear that they will not relax their oversight and will take decisive action against severe violations that compromise food safety or public health.