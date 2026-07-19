HKTB launches 'Only in Hong Kong' to showcase its unique soul

Promising visitors an authentic experience, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is launching a new global campaign, "Only in Hong Kong," to redefine the city's appeal as Asia's world city.

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Inspired by the city's rich cultural tapestry, the campaign encourages travelers to look beyond conventional sightseeing and discover the city through its scenery, sounds, food and daily life.

Following an initial global rollout across digital and social media platforms, a promotional video will debut in Hong Kong on Monday, July 20.

The campaign will subsequently be introduced in key visitor markets through international and regional television, local media and outdoor advertising.

Its promotional materials feature contrasts that define the city, from busy streets and tranquil natural landscapes to Star Ferry journeys, hillside walks, secluded beaches, luxury hotels and internationally recognized bars.

Rather than relying solely on familiar landmarks, the campaign uses street scenes and candid moments to capture the city’s colors, textures and daily rhythms.

The visual identity is built around four qualities — variety, vibrancy, contrast and world-class offerings — represented through a palette of 16 colors inspired by different aspects of Hong Kong.

They include Duckling Red, inspired by the city’s traditional junk boats; Bauhinia Pink, reflecting nature amid the urban skyline; Kai Tak Stadium Lavender, a nod to world-class performance and a bright future, Ding Ding Green, drawn from the city's 120-year-old trams, and Panda Black and Panda White, celebrating the joy of the city's cherished panda twins.

Notably, the campaign logo combines imagery associated with Hong Kong’s neon signs and a traditional Chinese seal, while the tagline “Asia’s world city” highlights the city’s position as a meeting point between East and West.

Its playful tone is also reflected in lines including “Here, every day is an event” and “It’s where East meets best,” highlighting how even everyday encounters carry the energy of a grand occasion.

The HKTB said new promotional materials would be introduced over time to highlight different sides of Hong Kong and keep the campaign relevant across global markets.

It will also invite international content creators and mainland and overseas media representatives to visit the city and share their experiences with wider audiences.