Mastering clay: Contemporary zisha pottery exhibition opens at CUHK Art Museum

An extraordinary blend of traditional Chinese craftsmanship and modern artistic vision is currently taking center stage at the Art Museum of The Chinese University of Hong Kong, where visitors can experience the raw, organic power of purple clay pottery.

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The museum's Lee Hysan Atrium has been transformed into a showcase for the latest creations of Professor Gao Zhenyu, who is currently serving as the institution's artist-in-residence. Running through July 19, 2026, the exhibition allows the general public to view these exquisite purple clay, or zisha, objects at close range.

Among the standout pieces on display is a unique teapot that Gao sculpted during his residency at the museum's Lo Kwee Seong Pavilion. The piece serves as a testament to his distinct style, capturing the natural essence of the material through an unadorned, earthy, and powerful form.

While Gao relies heavily on time-honored techniques passed down through generations, his work is far from a simple repetition of the past. Instead, he focuses on the subtle nuances of handcraftsmanship to push the boundaries of the medium. By experimenting with new shapes, expressions, and artistic concepts, he bridges the gap between historical heritage and contemporary design, effectively carving out a modern language for an ancient art form.

Forming part of a broader educational initiative to immerse the public in Chinese art and history, this residency program is funded by the Lo Kwee Seong Foundation. The exhibition offers a rare window into how traditional craftsmanship can evolve to remain vibrant and relevant in the modern world.