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Hong Kong Jockey Club and Guangzhou ink landmark Greater Bay Area development pact

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1 hour ago
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Guangzhou and Hong Kong are set to become a premier global hub for horse sports and tourism following a major new agreement to establish a dedicated "Equine Industry In-depth Cooperation Zone" by 2030.

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Driving the GBA sports economy

The Hong Kong Jockey Club has signed a milestone Deepened Collaboration Agreement with the Guangzhou Municipal People’s Government, marking a major step forward in regional integration. 

By leveraging world-class, horse-themed cultural, sporting, and tourism activities at the Conghua Racecourse, the partnership aims to build a highly competitive economic cluster. 

The initiative directly aligns with Guangzhou’s upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan, which highlights the joint development of the Guangzhou-Hong Kong Equine Industry In-depth Cooperation Zone as a strategic priority.

The official signing ceremony was attended by key dignitaries, including Guangzhou Mayor Sun Zhiyang, Hong Kong Jockey Club Chief Executive Officer Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, and representatives from the Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. 

Under the pact, both sides will establish a regular communication mechanism to drive the project forward, utilizing Hong Kong’s internationally recognized expertise in horse racing alongside Guangzhou's regional resources.

A vision for world-class infrastructure and tourism

At the heart of this cooperation is the transformation of the Conghua Racecourse into an international demonstration base. 

The development plan focuses on upgrading local infrastructure and ensuring the smooth operation of the Guangzhou Conghua International Racing Development Centre. 

To facilitate smoother operations, both governments will work closely with customs and agricultural authorities to streamline the cross-boundary movement of horses. 

This includes strengthening biosecurity measures within Conghua's established Equine Disease-Free Zone, which will safely support the importation, breeding, and trading of high-quality horses.

Beyond regulatory and administrative alignment, the agreement emphasizes creating a vibrant "Sports Bay Area." 

Building on successful pilot initiatives from the 15th National Games, the collaboration will seek to standardize cross-boundary veterinary practices, ease the importation of veterinary drugs, and share advanced anti-doping testing capabilities. 

To engage the public, the partners plan to launch unique equine-themed tourism packages in collaboration with travel agencies, featuring multi-destination itineraries across the region's racecourses. 

They also plan to promote horse culture through dedicated exhibitions, documentary productions, and partnerships with academic institutions to help local sports journalists deepen their understanding of the sport.

Cultivating talent and long-term vitality

Recognizing that a thriving industry requires skilled professionals, the agreement places a strong focus on joint talent development. 

The Guangzhou government will support the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s educational partnerships, introducing modern apprenticeship models and tailored training programs in horse racing. 

Additionally, both sides will pursue mutual recognition of professional qualifications. A key milestone has already been reached on this front, with Hong Kong's racing certificate programs successfully integrated into Guangdong's lifelong education framework.

By combining the Jockey Club’s philanthropic resources with Guangzhou's economic backing, the partnership ultimately aims to drive community well-being while elevating the Greater Bay Area's international competitiveness on the global sporting stage.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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