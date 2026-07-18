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NEWS

HK police officer among five injured in Hokkaido train-car collision

NEWS
6 hours ago
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(Photo from AP)
(Photo from AP)

An off-duty Hong Kong police officer and four family members and friends escaped life-threatening injuries after their rental car was struck by a JR train at a railway crossing in Hokkaido, Japan. 

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Severe collision at railway crossing

The accident occurred at around 5pm local time on July 16 in the town of Kamifurano, Hokkaido. A rental car carrying five Chinese tourists suddenly became stuck inside a railway crossing on the JR Furano Line, situated between Kamifurano and Bibaushi stations. 

An oncoming local train was unable to brake in time and collided head-on with the stranded vehicle. The impact was severe, crushing the car and sending it spinning into the roadside grass. 

The five occupants—two males and three females aged between their teens and 50s, consisting of a family of four and their friend—sustained various injuries. They were rushed to a local hospital, and authorities have confirmed that none of their injuries are life-threatening. 

The collision caused temporary service suspensions on the JR Furano Line, delaying travel plans for approximately 300 passengers.

Off-duty Hong Kong officer assisting investigation

Among the injured tourists is an off-duty Hong Kong police officer currently stationed with the East Kowloon Traffic Unit. 

The Hong Kong Police Force confirmed they have been in constant communication with the officer since the incident. 

Authorities emphasized that the officer has not been arrested and is currently cooperating fully with the Japanese police to complete the traffic accident investigation. 

He is expected to return to Hong Kong next week once the local inquiry wraps up. The police department added that they will provide all necessary support and assistance to the officer during this process.

Government departments offer emergency support

Hong Kong's Immigration Department announced that it took immediate action upon receiving requests for help. 

The department has connected with the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the HKSAR and the Chinese Consulate-General in Sapporo to monitor the situation. 

Appropriate advice and practical assistance are being provided in accordance with the wishes of the victims and their families. 

The Immigration Department pledged to maintain close contact with all parties involved to follow up on the recovery and logistical needs of the injured travelers.

Hong Kong residents requiring urgent assistance while outside of Hong Kong can contact the Immigration Department's 24-hour hotline at (852) 1868, submit an online help form, or send a message via the official 1868 WhatsApp/WeChat hotlines and mobile app.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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