Customs seizes over half a million dollars' worth of endangered reptiles at airport

Hong Kong authorities intercepted two travelers arriving from Thailand on Thursday, discovering dozens of suspected endangered live tortoises and lizards hidden inside their carry-on luggage. The seized reptiles have an estimated black market value of roughly $550,000.

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The two male passengers from South Korea, aged 24 and 30, were stopped by customs officers in the arrivals hall of the Hong Kong International Airport after flying in from Bangkok.

During a clearance check, officers found 36 live tortoises and eight live lizards packed into plastic boxes within the men's hand baggage.

Following the discovery, experts from the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department examined the animals and identified them as species likely protected under international wildlife trade conventions and local conservation laws.

The entire case has been officially handed over to the department for further investigation and necessary follow-up actions.

Customs officials used the opportunity to remind the public about the severe consequences of wildlife smuggling.

Under local laws protecting endangered animals and plants, individuals caught illegally importing, exporting, or possessing such species face a maximum penalty of ten years in prison and a fine of up to ten million dollars, along with the forfeiture of the smuggled specimens.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information about suspected smuggling operations to report their findings to the Customs department through their 24-hour hotline, dedicated email account, or online reporting form.