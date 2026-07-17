Rugby player cleared of groping but fined HK$12,000 for assault and criminal damage 

A Samoan rugby player on Thursday was acquitted of indecent assault but fined HK$12,000 for common assault and criminal damage following an allegation that he groped a woman at a bar in Central.

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The 34-year-old defendant, Faizal Solomona Penesa, had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage committed at Central Police Station but denied the indecent assault charge allegedly occurring at Bobby's Rabble on September 28, 2025.

Delivering the verdict at the Eastern Magistrates' Courts, Magistrate Gary Chu Man-hon ruled that the victim's testimony did not align with the available security camera footage.

While the footage showed the defendant's hand on the victim's waist, Chu pointed out that it did not capture his hand moving down to her buttocks as she had claimed.

He also found inconsistencies in X's account of the confrontation, noting that the defendant appeared serious on camera than a smirking smile.

He further questioned why she did not immediately complain to her fiancé, but instead confronted the defendant herself.

Concluding that the defendant had no intention to grope as X's sudden turn had likely caused the contact, Chu dismissed the indecent assault charge but convicted him of common assault.

The defence pleaded for a more lenient sentence, as the defendant is currently suspended from training for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

While living in Hong Kong since 2016 after marrying a local woman, the defence added the case also made his application for permanent residency difficult.

Citing Faizal's wife's testimony, the defence said Faizal had been cooperative in custody but ultimately expressed his overwhelming frustration "in the dumbest way" by damaging the door bolt.

The lawyer described the Faizal's actions as "overly friendly" but stressed there was no violent intent, highlighting his good character with a history of volunteer work and a reputation for being reliable and empathetic.

Chu accepted the defence's claim of his good character and described the case as "not the most serious," imposing a fine of HK$12,000 for the charges of common assault and criminal damage.