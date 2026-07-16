Customs seizes $6.9m in illicit cigarettes in Fo Tan raid, arresting two mainland men

Hong Kong Customs has seized approximately 1.54 million suspected illicit cigarettes with an estimated market value of HK$6.92 million and arrested two mainland men during a targeted raid on an industrial building unit in Fo Tan.

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The cigarettes would have generated about HK$5.08 million in tax revenue, according to authorities.

Officers from the Customs and Excise Department raided the industrial unit on Wednesday afternoon, where they uncovered a large quantity of cardboard boxes packed tightly with the suspected contraband.

Two mainland men, aged 30 and 33, who had entered Hong Kong on Two-Way Permits and claimed to work as a driver and a delivery worker, were arrested at the scene.

Customs officials noted that the industrial area in Fo Tan experienced high daily volumes of people, vehicles and logistics traffic.

Investigators believe syndicate criminals are actively exploiting this busy environment to blend their illicit activities with legitimate commercial and cargo operations, storing the smuggled goods in the unit to minimize the risk of detection.

Investigators also observed that the seized cigarettes were brands uncommon in Hong Kong.

They suspect the operators planned to repackage the contraband before re-exporting it to regions with higher tobacco taxes to maximize profits.

The two suspects have been charged with one count of dealing with goods to which the Dutiable Commodities Ordinance applies. They are scheduled to appear at the Shatin Magistrates' Courts on Friday.

Authorities are currently tracing the source and intended destination of the contraband and emphasized their continued commitment to safeguarding public revenue through a comprehensive, multi-pronged strategy targeting the smuggling, storage, distribution, and retail sale of illicit tobacco.