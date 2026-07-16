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HK students head to Beijing and Jiuquan on Young Astronaut space camp

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

A cohort of 30 local secondary school students will embark on a nine-day aerospace study tour to mainland China next week as part of the 15th Young Astronaut Training Camp.

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Jointly organized by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department and the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce (CGCC), the tour features an immersive itinerary with visits to leading astronomy and aerospace facilities, including the headquarters of the National Astronomical Observatories in Beijing.

Notably, participating students will also have the rare opportunity to engage directly with aerospace industry professionals at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

The primary objective of the training camp is to cultivate students' interest in astronomy and space technology, while enhancing their understanding of the nation's significant breakthroughs in aerospace research, said So Chu-wing, curator of the Hong Kong Space Museum.

CGCC Vice Chairman Ricky Tsang Chi-ming expressed high hopes that the camp organizers could arrange a special video conversation between the students and Lai Ka-ying, Hong Kong's very first payload specialist, who is currently executing a mission aboard the Tiangong space station.

Tsang described Lai as an incredibly inspiring role model and expects that students interested in aerospace will be encouraged by her journey, potentially joining the national manned space program in the future.

To sustain this impactful educational initiative, the CGCC has sponsored more than HK$15 million over the past 15 years, supporting over 400 young people in learning firsthand about the nation's milestone aerospace achievements.

Young Astronaut Training Camp

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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