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HK’s first EV battery recycling plant strengthens green supply chain: John Lee

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The opening of Hong Kong’s first large-scale electric vehicle battery recycling facility marks a significant step forward in the city’s recycling and resource recovery efforts, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said on Thursday.

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The city leader made the remarks in a video address at the opening ceremony of the facility at EcoPark in Tuen Mun. He said the project fulfilled a key initiative announced in last year’s Policy Address.

The plant, which covers about 100,000 square feet, can process up to 10,000 tonnes of batteries—or batteries from roughly 20,000 electric vehicles—each year.

Lee said the facility demonstrated the benefits of cooperation between a proactive government and an efficient market. He added that it would support the growth of Hong Kong’s green industries, improve its resource recovery system, create jobs and inject vitality into the economy.

Using patented technology, automation and artificial intelligence, the plant will process retired EV batteries and recover critical minerals such as lithium, nickel and cobalt.

The resulting metal-rich material, known as black mass, will be supplied to the mainland and overseas markets for use in battery production and other industrial applications.

Lee said the development would help position Hong Kong as a competitive and important link in the regional green supply chain.

Lee added that Hong Kong would continue integrating into national development and advancing its green transformation in support of the country’s “dual carbon” goals of peaking carbon emissions before 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality before 2060.

EV battery recycling plant

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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