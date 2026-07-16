Hong Kong sees 13pc surge in visitor arrivals in first half of 2026, reaching 26.71m

Hong Kong welcomed 26.71 million visitors in the first half of 2026, marking a 13 percent year-on-year increase driven by a strong rebound in mainland and select long-haul markets, according to the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB).

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Visitor arrivals rose by 7 percent year-on-year to 3.72 million in June. In the first six months of the year, mainland visitors grew by 16 percent to 20.56 million, while non-mainland visitors recorded a 5 percent increase to 6.16 million.

The HKTB highlighted that long-haul markets delivered a consistently stable performance. Most notably, arrivals from France, Canada, and Australia each experienced significant year-on-year growth of 20 percent or more.

However, short-haul markets faced pressure as some airlines cut capacity due to rising fuel costs.

Depreciation of several regional currencies against the Hong Kong dollar also dampened travelers’ desire to visit the city.

On business travel, Hong Kong successfully reinforced its standing as a premier hub for meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE).

The city hosted over 100 major business events in the first half of the year, which helped drive a 12 percent year-on-year increase in overnight MICE arrivals between January and May.

A standout achievement was the recently concluded LEAP East, the Middle East’s flagship technology exhibition.

Organizers secured a landmark agreement to host the event exclusively in Hong Kong for its Asian iterations over the next three years—a move the HKTB celebrated as a profound vote of confidence in the city’s thriving MICE industry.

Looking ahead to the second half of 2026, the board aims to attract more high-spending, overnight visitors through an upcoming lineup of international conferences and exhibitions to boost tourism consumption.

To support this objective, the HKTB has rolled out a fresh global promotional campaign dubbed “Only in Hong Kong.”

Moving forward, the board plans to collaborate closely with the local hospitality and travel sectors to extend visitor stays, host more large-scale events, and inject renewed vitality into the broader economy.