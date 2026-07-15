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NEWS

Two DGS top scorers set sights on Oxford computer science and local medicine

NEWS
41 mins ago
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Diocesan Girls’ School has produced two top scorers in this year’s Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination, with one set to study computer science at Oxford and the other planning to pursue medicine in Hong Kong.

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The two students, Helen Ching and Law Yi-ting, attained the highest grade of 5** in Chinese, English, Mathematics and three science electives: physics, chemistry and biology.

Ching attributed her success partly to luck, saying she had felt she underperformed in one of the exams. However, she managed to stay calm with the support and encouragement of her parents and friends.

She will study computer science at the University of Oxford, hoping to experience a different culture and broaden her horizons before eventually returning to Hong Kong to develop her career. She is currently tutoring junior schoolmates to help cover her university expenses.

Law, another top scorer from the school, has chosen to stay in Hong Kong to study medicine, although she has not yet decided which local medical school to attend.

She said her decision was deeply influenced by her younger sister, who was born prematurely with short bowel syndrome and spent the first three years of her life in hospital. The family even moved closer to the hospital to make caregiving easier.

Grateful for the dedication and care shown by medical staff, Law was inspired to become a doctor and hopes to use advances in medical technology to help future patients.

Beyond academics, Law is also a member of the school’s athletics team, spending three to four hours on training each week.

She stressed the importance of time management during exam preparation, saying she revised for about six hours a day. She also used artificial intelligence tools to generate practice questions and grade her essays.

DSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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