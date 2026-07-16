Govt identifies five regulatory weaknesses after Wang Fuk Court fire

The government has identified five critical weaknesses within its regulatory frameworks and has pledged to close both systemic and operational loopholes in the aftermath of the Wang Fuk Court fire, its legal representative stated as the final round of hearings continued on Thursday.

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Senior counsel Jenkin Suen outlined the respective responsibilities of contractors, professional personnel, and the property management company before candidly acknowledging the glaring gaps in the current oversight system.

He said the system relies too heavily on professionals’ integrity and self-discipline based on “reasonable assumptions,” which proved entirely inadequate to protect the public against deliberate fraud and violations.

He added that random checks were insufficient to detect organized and intentional deception.

The remaining shortcomings included a lack of safety standards for temporary protective materials used on windows before the fire, room to improve interdepartmental communication, and a lag in adopting technology.

Senior counsel Jenkin Suen (file photo)

In response, Suen detailed a series of rectifying measures implemented by the government.

The suspension of fire service installations has been changed from a notification process to a strict approval mechanism.

Scaffolding nets must now pass digital inspections and on-site random spot checks.

The Independent Checking Unit (ICU) under the Housing Bureau has stopped scheduling inspections in advance and now conducts unannounced visits. Oversight of professionals has also been strengthened.

Suen also addressed criticisms raised by the independent committee’s legal team.

Regarding allegations that officials readily accepted statements from regulated parties without independent verification, he explained that the legacy system was fundamentally built on the expectation of honest reporting.

However, he assured the hearing that the government has learned vital lessons from the deliberate deception uncovered in the Wang Fuk Court case and will institute much more rigorous verification mechanisms moving forward.

On concerns that residents’ complaints were repeatedly passed between departments, Suen said a division of labour is necessary in practice, but he stressed that effective follow-up is paramount.

To ensure accountability, he noted that a streamlined communication channel has been established between the ICU and the Fire Services Department, guaranteeing that any unresolved disputes or safety concerns are now escalated directly to the Deputy Director of Fire Services.