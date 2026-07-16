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NEWS

Police arrest 14 in $2.1m medical beauty insurance fraud syndicate

NEWS
28 mins ago
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Hong Kong police have dismantled a sophisticated insurance fraud syndicate that utilized a medical beauty center and forged medical certificates to swindle more than HK$2.1 million in claims, arresting 14 individuals including doctors and insurance agents in a targeted sweep on Wednesday.

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The police’s Commercial Crime Bureau launched an operation to bring down the syndicate, apprehending three men and eleven women aged between 19 and 69 for suspected conspiracy to defraud. 

The group of suspects includes two beauty center employees, two registered medical practitioners, three insurance agents, and seven policyholders.

Investigators revealed that the corrupt insurance agents would direct clients to specific aesthetic centers for cosmetic procedures such as freckle treatments, pigmentation removal, and radiofrequency skin tightening, which are strictly excluded from standard medical insurance coverage.

Following these cosmetic sessions, the syndicate allegedly submitted counterfeit medical certificates to insurance companies. 

These documents falsely stated that the patients had undergone covered, legitimate medical treatments like wart removal, abscess drainage, or ingrown toenail surgery in order to fraudulently claim medical expenses. 

A critical breakthrough in the investigation occurred when police cross-referenced immigration records and discovered that on the specific dates listed on several medical certificates, either the attending doctor or the claimant was not physically present in Hong Kong, casting immediate doubt on the authenticity of the records. 

Further investigations into the clinic's operations between June 2025 and April 2026 uncovered approximately 200 suspicious claims totaling over HK$2 million. 

This was in addition to nine initial fraudulent claims processed late last year worth around HK$114,000. 

Notably, investigators found that one of the arrested doctors is also implicated in a separate, recently reported staged-accident scam, though authorities are still determining whether the two criminal enterprises are connected. 

During the raids on the implicated beauty center and the suspects' residences, officers seized multiple mobile phones, computers, and relevant documents for digital forensics and further examination.

All 14 suspects are currently being held in custody for questioning, and authorities have indicated that further arrests are possible as they continue to review documentation provided by multiple insurance firms. 

Police reminded the public and industry professionals that providing false information, submitting fabricated medical certificates, or concealing facts to defraud insurance companies constitutes a serious criminal offense, carrying a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison upon conviction.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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