logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Lawmakers renew call for flexible cap on ride-hailing permits

NEWS
41 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Lawmakers have urged the government to adjust the proposed cap on ride-hailing vehicle permits in response to changing transport demand, after the administration proposed limiting the initial quota to 10,000.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

During a Legislative Council debate on four pieces of subsidiary legislation governing ride-hailing services on Thursday, textiles and garment sector lawmaker Sunny Tan said the proposed quota would fall far short of actual public demand.

He said that even if every licensed vehicle were in operation, each driver would still need to work at least six hours a day to meet basic demand.

Tan urged the government to assess actual transport capacity promptly after the first batch of permits is issued and adjust the quota where necessary to ensure passengers can find rides.

Business sector lawmaker Jonathan Lamport warned that 10,000 vehicles might not be enough during peak hours, potentially leading to sharp fare increases.

He criticized the government for not setting out a clear review timetable or specifying the data that would be used to assess demand, and called for objective monitoring benchmarks.

Lamport also raised concerns about the arrangement linking each driver to a designated vehicle. He said drivers would be unable to work if their registered vehicles broke down and proposed introducing temporary replacement permits.

Meanwhile, New People’s Party lawmaker Adrian Pedro Ho King-hong warned against the emergence of “zombie licenses” that are obtained but left inactive. He also highlighted possible surges in demand during public holidays, major events and severe weather.

Ho urged the government to establish a permit waiting list so backup vehicles could be deployed quickly when needed.

Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions lawmaker Lam Wai-kong said the new ride-hailing fleet, together with the city’s roughly 18,000 taxis, should be sufficient to meet commuting demand.

However, he warned that the expansion of ride-hailing services could severely affect the taxi trade, as taxi fares are regulated through meters while ride-hailing platforms can set prices more freely.

Lam called on the government to establish a dedicated taxi industry development fund to help operators upgrade vehicles and facilities and improve service quality.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(file photo)
Senior superintendent found guilty of 3 counts of indecent assault against subordinate at Police Headquarters
NEWS
42 mins ago
HKJC turnover rises 3.2pc to $143.3b as tourist attendance doubles
NEWS
42 mins ago
Tech chief hails HK's space milestone as proof of 'one country, two systems' success
NEWS
50 mins ago
New procedures cut water seepage investigation time by 57 days
NEWS
1 hour ago
Hong Kong man killed in car crash near Queenstown, New Zealand
NEWS
1 hour ago
Source: online
Red rainstorm floods Tsuen Wan roads, trail in Mui Wo as heavy rain lashes city
NEWS
1 hour ago
Siu Ho Wan Depot.
Signal fault delays Airport Express and Tung Chung Line by up to 20 minutes
NEWS
2 hours ago
Morning Recap - July 16, 2026
NEWS
7 hours ago
Police bust Mong Kok drug warehouse, Mexican man arrested with $1m cocaine hidden in roses
NEWS
7 hours ago
Man, 27, arrested for drink-driving in Wan Chai
NEWS
8 hours ago
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
NEWS
13-07-2026 19:34 HKT
HKU medical school admits 29 SNDAS students, contacts 30 IB top scorers
NEWS
15-07-2026 08:05 HKT
Guangdong animal cruelty case sparks outrage; actress’ post over abuse removed
CHINA
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.