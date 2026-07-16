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Senior superintendent found guilty of 3 counts of indecent assault against subordinate at Police Headquarters

NEWS
41 mins ago
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(file photo)
(file photo)

51-year-old Senior Superintendent Ian Chow Ngai-kong was convicted on Thursday (Jul 16) of three counts of indecent assault against a female subordinate at police headquarters, including touching her buttocks and forcing her hand onto his crotch while telling her he had an erection.

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The offenses took place on June 19, 2024, on level 41 of police headquarters in Wan Chai, and on November 1, 2024, in the conference room and the general office on the same floor.

Chow denied the three charges at the previous trial, claiming that he and the victim, identified as X, were engaged in a “secret romance.”

Magistrate Vivian Ho Wai-han rejected Chow’s defense, describing the claim as “nonsense” after multiple colleagues observed X appearing distressed following the incidents.

Ho said the defendant intentionally touched the victim’s sensitive private parts and, through such conduct, expressed his sexual excitement and his desire for her to stay overnight with him, ultimately convicting him on all charges.

Sentencing was adjourned to July 31 pending a background report on Chow and the victim’s psychological trauma report. Chow was released on bail pending sentencing.

Hong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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