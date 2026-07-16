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NEWS

HKJC turnover rises 3.2pc to $143.3b as tourist attendance doubles

NEWS
42 mins ago
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The Hong Kong Jockey Club recorded total betting turnover of more than HK$143.3 billion for the 2025-26 racing season, up 3.2 percent year on year, as the season concluded on Wednesday night.

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The city’s two racecourses also welcomed a record of more than 400,000 visitors from the mainland and overseas during the season, double the figure recorded a year earlier.

HKJC chief executive Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges said the season, which coincided with the Year of the Horse, had attracted large numbers of tourists to experience live racing.

He said racing tourism had developed into a major driver of sports tourism and become an important part of Hong Kong’s broader tourism industry.

Engelbrecht-Bresges added that the club looked forward to working with local and international partners to welcome even more visitors to the city's racecourses.

Hong Kong Jockey Club

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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