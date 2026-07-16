HKJC turnover rises 3.2pc to $143.3b as tourist attendance doubles

The Hong Kong Jockey Club recorded total betting turnover of more than HK$143.3 billion for the 2025-26 racing season, up 3.2 percent year on year, as the season concluded on Wednesday night.

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The city’s two racecourses also welcomed a record of more than 400,000 visitors from the mainland and overseas during the season, double the figure recorded a year earlier.

HKJC chief executive Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges said the season, which coincided with the Year of the Horse, had attracted large numbers of tourists to experience live racing.

He said racing tourism had developed into a major driver of sports tourism and become an important part of Hong Kong’s broader tourism industry.

Engelbrecht-Bresges added that the club looked forward to working with local and international partners to welcome even more visitors to the city's racecourses.