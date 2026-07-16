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NEWS

New procedures cut water seepage investigation time by 57 days

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The government fully implemented new procedures for investigating water seepage in private buildings on Thursday, aiming to shorten processing times and resolve long-running disputes more quickly.

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Under the streamlined process, the Joint Office, comprising the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department and the Buildings Department, will take earlier action when there are reasonable grounds to suspect that seepage originates from an upper-floor unit.

Within about 14 working days of receiving a report, the office will issue a notification letter to the owner of the suspected upper-floor flat, requiring an inspection and any necessary repairs to be arranged within 28 days.

Owners who fail to comply will be charged an inspection fee of at least HK$17,000.

The Joint Office said the new process would allow action to begin about 57 working days earlier than under the previous system, which required investigations to be completed before a nuisance notice could be issued.

Cases received before Thursday will continue to be handled under the previous procedures.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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