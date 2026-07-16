Signal fault delays Airport Express and Tung Chung Line by up to 20 minutes

A signaling equipment fault near Siu Ho Wan Depot disrupted MTR services on the Airport Express and Tung Chung Line on Thursday, with journey times expected to be extended by 15 to 20 minutes.

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The MTR Corporation said the fault had affected train operations on both lines and urged passengers to allow extra time for their journeys. Travelers were also advised to consider using other MTR lines or alternative modes of transport where appropriate.

Due to the disruption, Tung Chung Line trains are operating at 10-minute intervals between Hong Kong Station and Tung Chung Station, while Airport Express trains are running every 15 minutes between Hong Kong Station and AsiaWorld-Expo Station.

The corporation has also adjusted the closing time for its In-town Check-in service. The check-in deadline has been brought forward from 90 minutes before departure to 120 minutes before scheduled flight departure.

MTR said staff have been dispatched to carry out repair work on the signaling equipment and restore normal service as soon as possible.

Passengers heading to Hong Kong International Airport are advised to plan ahead and monitor the latest service updates before traveling.

