Hong Kong man killed in car crash near Queenstown, New Zealand

A Hong Kong resident was killed in a serious traffic accident on New Zealand’s South Island, according to the Chinese Consulate-General in Christchurch.

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The accident happened on Wednesday (July 15) morning on Crown Range Road near Queenstown, the consulate said on Thursday (July 16). The victim, a Hong Kong resident, died in the crash.

The consulate said it was deeply saddened by the incident and had activated its emergency response mechanism after the accident. It extended condolences to the victim’s family and said it would provide consular assistance to relatives travelling to New Zealand to handle follow-up arrangements.