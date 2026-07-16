Red rainstorm floods Tsuen Wan roads, trail in Mui Wo as heavy rain lashes city

The Hong Kong Observatory issued the Amber Rainstorm Warning Signal at 7.15am Thursday (Jul 16) and upgraded it to the Red Rainstorm Warning Signal just 25 minutes later, at 7.40am, warning that flooding could occur in multiple districts.

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In Tsuen Wan, Castle Peak Road near The Octagon in the Kowloon-bound direction was flooded, with vehicles appearing to sail through the floodwater.

Separately, a social media user posted footage showing flooding along the hiking trail from Wang Tong Village to Silvermine Cave and Silvermine Waterfall in Mui Wo on Lantau Island, urging pedestrians to exercise caution.

Police received two reports of flooding this morning: one at 8.28am on Tai Po Road near Kowloon Reservoir, and another at 8.38am outside Muk Min Ha Tsuen in Tsuen Wan, where floodwater was more than one meter deep.

The Red Rainstorm Warning Signal remained in force for one hour and 45 minutes before being downgraded to Amber at 9.25am. The Amber Rainstorm Warning Signal was cancelled at 10.20am.