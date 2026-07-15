logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

New port frees Lok Ma Chau for tech hub

NEWS
17 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

The new Huanggang Port will open on July 31, paving the way for the redevelopment of the Lok Ma Chau Control Point and the San Tin public transport interchange into an innovation and technology hub under the Northern Metropolis strategy, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The move will also mark the end of the Yellow Bus shuttle service linking the existing Lok Ma Chau and Huanggang ports.

Chan said the Transport Department is working with the operator to redeploy its fleet to other non-franchised services after the cross-border shuttle is discontinued.

Designed to handle up to 200,000 travelers daily, the new port will be served by seven franchised bus routes, including one overnight service, six green minibus routes, cross-border buses, and taxi services.

Travelers will also be able to transfer directly to the Shenzhen Metro after crossing. Long-haul cross-border buses serving Lok Ma Chau and Huanggang will move to the new port, while five short-haul 24-hour routes to Wan Chai, Kwun Tong, Jordan, Prince Edward, and Tsuen Wan will continue operations there.

Chan said no public parking will be available due to space constraints. Under the approved San Tin Technopole zoning plan, the land occupied by the Lok Ma Chau Control Point and the San Tin interchange has been earmarked for innovation and technology use and adjoining roads.

The sites will be released and developed in phases. Meanwhile, Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung said lawmakers will hold a special meeting today to fast-track the Huanggang Port Hong Kong Port Area Bill so the required legislation can be completed before the new port opens.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Source: online
Red rainstorm floods Tsuen Wan roads, trail in Mui Wo as heavy rain lashes city
NEWS
16 mins ago
Siu Ho Wan Depot.
Signal fault delays Airport Express and Tung Chung Line by up to 20 minutes
NEWS
47 mins ago
Morning Recap - July 16, 2026
NEWS
5 hours ago
Police bust Mong Kok drug warehouse, Mexican man arrested with $1m cocaine hidden in roses
NEWS
6 hours ago
Man, 27, arrested for drink-driving in Wan Chai
NEWS
6 hours ago
Jackson Wang established his personal label TEAM WANG.
Forging Dreams with Resilience, Talent Shines on International Stage
NEWS
7 hours ago
Police launch anti-burglary operation in Tseung Kwan O and Sai Kung
NEWS
10 hours ago
27 arrested in Yau Tsim anti-illegal worker and vice operation
NEWS
10 hours ago
Sai Ying Pun tenement fire sparks Queen's Road West closure
NEWS
10 hours ago
HKSTP and IT Park Uzbekistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding.
HKSTP signs MOU with IT Park Uzbekistan to deepen cross-regional innovation collaboration
NEWS
11 hours ago
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
NEWS
13-07-2026 19:34 HKT
HKU medical school admits 29 SNDAS students, contacts 30 IB top scorers
NEWS
15-07-2026 08:05 HKT
St Paul’s Co-educational College led the city with five top scorers, including three super top scorers.
Record 24 students from 15 schools crowned top scorers in HKDSE
NEWS
15-07-2026 13:11 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.