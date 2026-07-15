New port frees Lok Ma Chau for tech hub

The new Huanggang Port will open on July 31, paving the way for the redevelopment of the Lok Ma Chau Control Point and the San Tin public transport interchange into an innovation and technology hub under the Northern Metropolis strategy, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said yesterday.

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The move will also mark the end of the Yellow Bus shuttle service linking the existing Lok Ma Chau and Huanggang ports.

Chan said the Transport Department is working with the operator to redeploy its fleet to other non-franchised services after the cross-border shuttle is discontinued.

Designed to handle up to 200,000 travelers daily, the new port will be served by seven franchised bus routes, including one overnight service, six green minibus routes, cross-border buses, and taxi services.

Travelers will also be able to transfer directly to the Shenzhen Metro after crossing. Long-haul cross-border buses serving Lok Ma Chau and Huanggang will move to the new port, while five short-haul 24-hour routes to Wan Chai, Kwun Tong, Jordan, Prince Edward, and Tsuen Wan will continue operations there.

Chan said no public parking will be available due to space constraints. Under the approved San Tin Technopole zoning plan, the land occupied by the Lok Ma Chau Control Point and the San Tin interchange has been earmarked for innovation and technology use and adjoining roads.

The sites will be released and developed in phases. Meanwhile, Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung said lawmakers will hold a special meeting today to fast-track the Huanggang Port Hong Kong Port Area Bill so the required legislation can be completed before the new port opens.