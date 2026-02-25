Air Conditioner fire in Sai Ying Pun traps elderly man, disrupts traffic

Read More
Fire breaks out at Shek Yam Estate with 100 residents evacuated
03-02-2026 13:09 HKT
Man sustains back injury after suspected short-circuit fire in Mong Kok
01-02-2026 17:41 HKT
Car crashes into shopfront on Bonham Road after suspected loss of control
26-01-2026 03:21 HKT
US Supreme Court appears reluctant to let Trump fire Fed's Lisa Cook
22-01-2026 10:31 HKT
Man dead, wife critical in Yuen Long Yoho Town fire
11-01-2026 13:08 HKT
Over 100 evacuated as fire breaks out in Tsuen Wan flat
05-01-2026 04:50 HKT
Swiss police identify 16 more bodies after New Year's Eve bar fire
04-01-2026 17:33 HKT
Tears and stunned silence at vigil for Swiss fire victims
02-01-2026 16:13 HKT
Around 40 killed as fire ravages Swiss ski resort New Year party
02-01-2026 14:04 HKT
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT