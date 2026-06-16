Police, FSD raid Yuen Long illegal fuel depot, seize $150,000 fuel, arrest man

Police and fire services raided an illegal fuel supply black spot in Yuen Long on Wednesday, seizing about 4,600 litres of suspected illegal fuel worth about HK$150,000 and arresting a 47-year-old non-Chinese man, authorities said.

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Officers from the Yuen Long district anti-triad squad and the Fire Services Department conducted the joint operation under the codename "FLOWINGSHADE," targeting illegal fuel trading activities in the district.

The man was arrested for violating Section 38AA of the Immigration Ordinance, which prohibits illegal immigrants, overstayers and others from accepting employment or conducting business. He has been released on bail and must report back to police in mid-July.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and urged the public not to patronise illegal fuel stations, warning that using illegal fuel is a criminal offence and vehicles involved may be confiscated.

Under the Fire Services (Fire Hazard Abatement) Regulation, anyone possessing or controlling regulated substances for the purpose of supplying them for transfer into vehicle fuel tanks commits an offence. Offenders face a maximum fine of HK$100,000 and six months imprisonment on first conviction.