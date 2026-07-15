Jockey Club brings sport-themed learning to book fair

The Hong Kong Jockey Club is presenting a sport-themed exhibition at the 36th Hong Kong Book Fair, offering interactive activities designed to help children and young people develop healthy habits and positive values.

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The seven-day fair opened on July 15 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Club’s exhibition, located at Hall 3F-G, Booths 3CON-065 and 3CON-066, features activities inspired by football, rugby, fencing, equestrian sport, cycling and badminton.

Through the activities, children, youngsters and parents can explore areas of personal growth including cyber literacy, emotional management, social skills, time management and financial literacy.

Raymond Tam, Executive Director for Corporate Affairs of the Hong Kong Jockey Club, visited the exhibition today and interacted with primary school students.

Tam said the Club had long worked with different sectors of the community to support educational initiatives that nurture positive values among the younger generation.

He said the “learning-through-play” exhibition aimed to engage a wider audience at the Book Fair and promote whole-person development from an early age, helping young people grow into a healthy and positive new generation.

The Club has distributed about 2,000 complimentary tickets for the Book Fair through community groups.

During the weekend (July 18 and 19), members of the Club’s CARE@hkjc Volunteer Team will provide free arm and face painting services at the booth to add to the family-friendly experience.

Visitors who complete all activities at the booth will receive a limited-edition souvenir while stocks last.

