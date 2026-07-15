logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Jockey Club brings sport-themed learning to book fair

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Raymond Tam, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs of The Hong Kong Jockey Club, visits the Club’s exhibition at the Hong Kong Book Fair and interacts with primary school students.
Raymond Tam, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs of The Hong Kong Jockey Club, visits the Club’s exhibition at the Hong Kong Book Fair and interacts with primary school students.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club is presenting a sport-themed exhibition at the 36th Hong Kong Book Fair, offering interactive activities designed to help children and young people develop healthy habits and positive values.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The seven-day fair opened on July 15 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Club’s exhibition, located at Hall 3F-G, Booths 3CON-065 and 3CON-066, features activities inspired by football, rugby, fencing, equestrian sport, cycling and badminton.

Through the activities, children, youngsters and parents can explore areas of personal growth including cyber literacy, emotional management, social skills, time management and financial literacy.

Raymond Tam, Executive Director for Corporate Affairs of the Hong Kong Jockey Club, visited the exhibition today and interacted with primary school students.

Tam said the Club had long worked with different sectors of the community to support educational initiatives that nurture positive values among the younger generation.

The Club is presenting a sport-themed exhibition at this year’s Hong Kong Book Fair. Through a series of interactive activities themed around sports, children and youngsters can explore important areas of growth and development - such as time management and financial literacy.
The Club is presenting a sport-themed exhibition at this year’s Hong Kong Book Fair. Through a series of interactive activities themed around sports, children and youngsters can explore important areas of growth and development - such as time management and financial literacy.
The Club is presenting a sport-themed exhibition at this year’s Hong Kong Book Fair. Through a series of interactive activities themed around sports, children and youngsters can explore important areas of growth and development - such as time management and financial literacy.
CARE@hkjc Volunteer Team members will offer complimentary arm and face painting services at the Club’s booth during the weekend (July 18-19).
Participants who complete all activities at the Club’s exhibition can receive a limited-edition souvenir.

He said the “learning-through-play” exhibition aimed to engage a wider audience at the Book Fair and promote whole-person development from an early age, helping young people grow into a healthy and positive new generation.

The Club has distributed about 2,000 complimentary tickets for the Book Fair through community groups.

During the weekend (July 18 and 19), members of the Club’s CARE@hkjc Volunteer Team will provide free arm and face painting services at the booth to add to the family-friendly experience.

Visitors who complete all activities at the booth will receive a limited-edition souvenir while stocks last.
 

Hong Kong Jockey ClubHong Kong Book FairHKJC

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Vincent Ho, Jerry Chau and Luke Ferraris will represent Team Hong Kong at the Shergar Cup.
HKJC debuts team at Shergar Cup: HK jockeys ready for Ascot showdown
NEWS
05-07-2026 12:39 HKT
Beauty Joy, first left, may have one race left after turning back the clock to win the Premier Plate on Sunday.
Beauty Joy extends career with Premier Plate repeat
HONG KONG RACING
21-06-2026 22:56 HKT
Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges (1st right), HKJC executive director, Racing, Andrew Harding (1st left) and executive director, Sports Business, Casper Stylsvig (2nd left) tour David Beckham (2nd right) and Ken Wong, executive vice president of Lenovo (centre) round Happy Valley Racecourse. (HKJC)
HKJC and Lenovo bring FIFA World Cup tech experience to HK Fans
NEWS
12-06-2026 00:30 HKT
Horse-themed light show illuminates Space Museum dome for ICH Month
NEWS
11-06-2026 23:02 HKT
Horse-themed light show gallops onto Space Museum dome in Hong Kong ICH Month
ARTS & CULTURE
11-06-2026 12:36 HKT
Martin Liao (front row, 4th right); and Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, chief executive of HKJC (front row, 3rd left); Wang Haimin, chairman of China Tourism Group (front row, 4th left) together with members of Board of Management of the Club and other guests at the closing banquet of Hong Kong Tourism Development Forum. (HKJC)
HKJC drives tourism with inaugural Tourism Cup, showcases partnership with China Tourism Group
NEWS
10-06-2026 23:07 HKT
Police chief Joe Chow calls for a ‘warmer’ force with stronger human touch
NEWS
18-05-2026 18:05 HKT
Rimsky Yuen, The Hong Kong Jockey Club Steward (left) and Prof Xiang Zhang, President and Vice-Chancellor of The University of Hong Kong (right) officiate at the dedication ceremony of The Hong Kong Jockey Club Endowed Professorships.
HKJC donates $426m to HKU for sustainability research
NEWS
06-05-2026 16:19 HKT
New Mark Six drawing machine’s debut sparks worry about voiding 16 years of stats
NEWS
04-05-2026 13:42 HKT
K-pop, champions and $1.79b: Sha Tin delivers a Champions Day to remember
NEWS
26-04-2026 20:56 HKT
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
NEWS
13-07-2026 19:34 HKT
Mainland woman arrested after allegedly using counterfeit $1,000 banknotes
NEWS
13-07-2026 12:56 HKT
Source:online
HK guest claims hotel refused refund after finding suspected faeces on bedsheet in Shenzhen
SOCIAL BUZZ
14-07-2026 18:06 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.