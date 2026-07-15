Future doctor from Heep Yunn hopes to bring empathy to patients

Heep Yunn School super top scorer Emily Liu Yan-tung is setting her sights on medicine at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, inspired by her sister and a wish to become a compassionate doctor.

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Liu attained the top grade of 5** in Chinese, English, Mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology, as well as the Mathematics Extended Part, Module 2. She also achieved an “Attained” result in Citizenship and Social Development.

Speaking to the press, Liu said her decision to pursue medicine was partly inspired by her elder sister, a fourth-year medical student at CUHK, who had offered practical advice on exam preparation and managing the pressure of medical studies.

She also drew motivation from doctors who had patiently listened to patients and shown genuine care, even during consultations for minor illnesses. Liu described medicine as a “sacred profession” and said she hopes to offer the same empathy to future patients.

Liu thanked her parents, both CUHK information technology graduates, for not pressuring her to follow a particular path and for encouraging her to pursue her true interests.

She also credited a close school friend who motivated her to work toward the same goal of studying medicine.

Addressing a recent controversy involving an intern doctor who leaked patient information, Liu stressed the importance of professional ethics and compliance with rules when handling sensitive patient data and medical resources.

On the introduction of healthcare professionals from the mainland, she said competition in the sector would be inevitable, but believed Hong Kong doctors would retain their own strengths.

Regarding increases in public healthcare fees, Liu said she believed the adjustments had been made after careful consideration of the challenges facing the city’s healthcare system.

While many students use artificial intelligence tools to organize study materials, Liu preferred making her own revision notes and arranging key points in question form to guide her learning.

“Study effectiveness depends more on how much you absorb than the time you spend in books,” she said, encouraging students to follow their own learning rhythm.

To relieve stress, Liu listened to music, played the piano and went for walks. She has also been casually following World Cup matches, although she does not support any particular team.

Her English teacher, Wong, praised Liu’s dedication, describing her as a focused and serious student who consistently pursued excellence.

Looking ahead, Liu said she is excited to begin university life and hopes to practice medicine in Hong Kong after graduation.