Students pump up hydrogen power in Towngas STEAM contest

Primary students showcased their ideas for future hydrogen-powered cities at the Towngas Green Flame Hydrogen City Design Competition, highlighting the role of STEAM education in promoting green energy awareness.

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Co-hosted by the Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, or Towngas, and the E&M Young Ambassador Programme, the competition held its final and awards presentation ceremony on July 11.

The contest, themed around hydrogen cities, attracted applications from about 60 primary schools. Fourteen teams were shortlisted for the final, where students presented models featuring hydrogen energy applications for commercial buildings, airports and theme parks.

Before the final, Towngas arranged free workshops and educational visits to help students understand the science behind hydrogen. Participants also visited Towngas headquarters to see a hydrogen-powered EV charging system and the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department headquarters to learn about a hydrogen fuel cell street-washing vehicle.

Don Cheng Hill-kwong, Towngas Chief Operating Officer – Hong Kong Business, said the government’s Strategy of Hydrogen Development in Hong Kong had opened up new opportunities for the sector.

“The HKSAR Government has announced Strategy of Hydrogen Development in Hong Kong, paving the way for the opportunities brought by the development of hydrogen energy,” Cheng said.

“Notably, the town gas produced by Towngas is approximately half hydrogen, which can be delivered through an extensive underground pipeline network spanning across the territory. This signifies our unique advantages in hydrogen energy development.”

He said he hoped the competition would help students grasp the science behind hydrogen and encourage them to explore a low-carbon future powered by green energy.

The champion of the competition was awarded to St. Louis School (Primary Section).

The winning team conceived an innovative solution to apply hydrogen energy to a theme part, which generates power for the attractions.

Director of Electrical and Mechanical Services Poon Kwok-ying said hydrogen energy is environmentally friendly as it emits only water when consumed. He added that the department had formulated hydrogen safety-related legislation and technical guidelines, and was reviewing local trial projects involving hydrogen fuel technology.

Legislative Council member Tang Fei said the competition provided students with a valuable STEAM learning platform.

“With the full subsidy offered by Towngas, students were provided with invaluable learning opportunities at no cost,” Tang said. “Engaging in water electrolysis experiments to understand hydrogen production offers a truly ‘out-of-the-classroom’ learning experience.”

He added that turning scientific theories into solutions for real-world environmental problems reflected the idea of learning for practical use.

Towngas said it is participating in nine of the 40 hydrogen fuel technology trial projects approved by the government, covering transport, construction sites and mega events.

The company is also involved in a green hydrogen project at the South East New Territories Landfill Extension in Tseung Kwan O, which will use biogas to produce green hydrogen. The project is expected to begin production this year and could produce about 330 kilograms of locally made green hydrogen a day.

