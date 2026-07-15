Govt to ease rules for cinemas to host live shows amid box-office slump

The government plans to simplify application procedures for cinemas to host live performances in the third quarter, as Hong Kong’s film industry faces weaker box-office takings and changing audience habits.

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Acting Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Raistlin Lau Chun said the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency had followed up on views from the Hong Kong Theatres Association and coordinated talks between the industry and departments including the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, the Fire Services Department and the Buildings Department.

The move aims to help cinemas expand their revenue sources by making it easier for them to be used as venues for live performances.

His remarks came as lawmakers had raised concerns over support for the local film sector. Of the 275 films released in Hong Kong last year, only 41 of which were Hong Kong productions. The city’s total box office stood at about HK$1.05 billion, down around 17 percent year on year.

Lau said audience viewing habits had changed in recent years because of the pandemic, more diversified entertainment options and the growing popularity of home theaters. These factors had led to a contraction in global film investment and underwhelming cinema attendance.

He said cinemas in Hong Kong were understandably facing operational challenges under the broader market environment. The city currently has 54 cinemas across all 18 districts, higher than the 48 recorded a decade ago and not far from the pre-pandemic level of 61 in 2019.

Lau said box-office receipts showed signs of recovery in the first half of this year, with total cinema takings up 25 percent from the same period last year. Box-office revenue from Hong Kong films reached HK$286 million, already 32 percent higher than the full-year figure last year.

He added that last year’s cinema box office of HK$1.131 billion was close to the five-year average of HK$1.133 billion. Compared with the pre-pandemic level of HK$1.923 billion in 2019, total box office was down 41 percent, while revenue from Hong Kong films fell only about 14 percent, suggesting the overall decline was mainly due to the lack of major international blockbusters with strong box-office appeal.

To attract audiences, the Film Development Fund has subsidized the Hong Kong Theatres Association to hold Cinema Day between April and May each year, as well as the “10.1 Movie Fiesta: Half-Price Spectacular“ on National Day.

Figures showed that average admissions on event days were about four times higher than usual, while box-office revenue increased by around three times. Cinemas also worked with nearby restaurants and shops to offer promotions, encouraging residents to resume the leisure pattern of shopping, dining and watching movies.

Meanwhile, Lau said the government had promoted film-related tourism to raise interest in Hong Kong cinema and keep local films visible beyond theaters.

The agency launched film scene exhibitions in May last year and January this year, including “Kowloon Walled City: A Cinematic Journey” and “Yau Ma Tei Police Station: A Cinematic Journey,” which received positive responses.

He said the film market continued to evolve and support measures under the Film Development Fund must keep pace with industry needs.

The government will maintain close communication with the sector and provide financial and other support where appropriate, including strengthening assistance for location shooting and creating more platforms to increase exposure for Hong Kong films, Lau said.

