La Salle celebrates super top scorer and top scorer with medical dreams

Two DSE top scorers from La Salle College are setting their sights on medical studies in Hong Kong, after finding their own musical escape from the pressure of exam preparation.

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The school had 42 students scoring 38 points or above in their best six subjects in this year’s Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination, including “super top scorer” Brendan Hui and top scorer Dave Chong.

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Hui attained 5** in eight subjects and said he was surprised by his results, noting that his school-based assessment performance had been inconsistent.

He plans to study medicine locally and is still deciding between Hong Kong’s two medical schools. He said his final choice would depend on the institutions’ research programs.

Hui’s connection to medicine also comes through his elder brother, who is a medical student. He hopes to meet patients from different backgrounds and make use of technology and artificial intelligence to improve health care.

Chong, who attained 5** in six subjects, also plans to study medicine in Hong Kong. He said his interest was shaped by the school’s hospital observation activities and by alumni who have built careers in the medical field.

On a recent intern doctor misconduct case, both students said they would take it as a cautionary example, highlighting the importance of discretion and professionalism in their future careers.

Both students also turned to music to manage exam stress.

Hui enjoys K-pop, particularly the group Stray Kids, whose lyrics encouraged him to persevere. Chong, meanwhile, is a fan of classic Cantopop and named Alan Tam Wing-lun’s “Misty Love” as his favorite song because of its lyrics.

After failing to secure tickets for Tam’s September concert at the Hong Kong Coliseum, Chong jokingly appealed to the principal for two tickets. Hui also joined in, hoping Stray Kids would offer him concert tickets.

Both students used AI tools during revision to assess their essays, with Hui using them for outlines and section planning, while Chong sought preliminary feedback. However, they agreed that AI could not replace teachers, and that their teachers’ assessments remained the most reliable standard.