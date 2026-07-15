Oncology internship inspires St Mary’s top scorer to pursue medicine

A summer oncology internship has inspired St Mary’s Canossian College top scorer Audrey Yiu Tsz-lam to pursue medicine in Hong Kong, after witnessing how doctors support both the physical and emotional well-being of patients.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Yiu attained the top grade of 5** in six subjects in this year’s Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination, including her electives in physics, chemistry and biology.

She said the results exceeded her expectations and expressed gratitude to her family for their support and for giving her the autonomy to build confidence during her studies.

Yiu’s interest in medicine was strengthened during a hospital internship, where she observed how communication by doctors could help patients remain positive. The experience showed her that medical practice goes beyond physical treatment and also involves psychological care.

On the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare, Yiu said technology could serve as a valuable clinical aid, but could not replace professional human judgment. She emphasized that humility, integrity and ethical boundaries remain essential in patient care.

To manage exam pressure, Yiu maintained her emotional well-being by playing badminton and taking regular breaks. Her revision routine included the use of flashcards and digital tools.

Instead of studying alone at home during study leave, she returned to school to revise with classmates and seek guidance from teachers in a familiar environment.