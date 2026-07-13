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NEWS

Worker suffers severe hand injuries in Yuen Long industrial accident

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(file photo)
(file photo)

A factory worker suffered serious hand injuries in an industrial accident at a factory unit in Yuen Long on Monday (Jul 13) after his left hand was caught in a meat tenderizer.

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The accident occurred at around 9.25am at an industrial unit at 19 Hong Yip Street.

The worker, believed to be in his 30s, was operating the meat tenderizer when his left hand became caught in the machine.

Four fingers on his left hand were severely crushed, leaving only his thumb uninjured.

Paramedics found the worker conscious at the scene before taking him to Tuen Mun Hospital for emergency treatment.

Police are investigating the cause of the industrial accident.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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