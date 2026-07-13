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Firefighter arrested after surrendering over Mong Kok mall assault

NEWS
44 mins ago
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source: online
source: online

A firefighter has been arrested on suspicion of common assault after surrendering to police over an altercation with a couple at a Mong Kok shopping mall that went viral online.

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The 48-year-old turned himself in at Mong Kok Police Station on Sunday (Jul 12), accompanied by his 46-year-old wife.

Police said the firefighter admitted confronting a man whom he believed had deliberately bumped into him during the incident. The case is being investigated by the Mong Kok district crime squad.

The incident took place at around 6pm on Saturday (Jul 11) on the first floor of Sim City in Mong Kok.

Video footage circulating online showed the firefighter and his wife arguing with a younger couple near an escalator after an apparent collision in the crowded mall. The firefighter repeatedly confronted the man, claiming he had deliberately bumped into him.

The younger couple repeatedly apologized and backed away during the confrontation, with the man shielding his girlfriend.

Despite the apology, the firefighter allegedly pushed the younger man and repeatedly ordered the couple to leave, shouting, "You apologised, now get lost!" The woman could be heard screaming before the pair walked away.

The footage quickly spread on social media, prompting widespread discussion. The firefighter later surrendered to police and was arrested on suspicion of common assault.

+7

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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